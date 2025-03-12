The Denver Broncos made some clear defensive moves in free agency thus far. Could this indicate how they approach the 2025 NFL Draft? Thus far, the two major moves Denver has made in free agency has been signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga on three-year deals.

The deals will likely be signed here shortly, so the Broncos will soon field one of the most complete defenses in the entire NFL, which is flat-out awesome. This was a top-5 defense in 2024, and it got better.

This allows them to be more focused on certain positions when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around. Let's crack open a Denver Broncos mock draft.

Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Clear path forward after deliberate free agency

20. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

With Evan Engram having visited the Broncos on Monday, that could indicate that a signing there is coming. Even in the event that they did sign Engram, a first-round tight end could still be on the board, but I just can't help but wonder what a guy like Emeka Egbuka would do for this offense.

The WR draft class in 2025 isn't all that great, but Egbuka is a first-round prospect and would really fit what the Broncos would ask from their WRs. This feels like a perfect fit and a player I had a hard time passing up on.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Two picks in a row from Ohio State has the Broncos taking TreVeyon Henderson at pick 51. Henderson is a dual-threat running back who also fits this offense like a glove, and being that Denver has not yet made any sort of free agency running back move, they could be in line to hit the position hard in the 2025 NFL Draft. Henderson is absolutely a Day 1 starter at the position for the Broncos.

85. Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami (FL)

A player who is rising quickly up the NFL Draft board, Elijah Arroyo may hear his name called a lot sooner than pick 85, but he was available here, so I made the move. Even with the Broncos likely coming away with a free agent tight end, the TE class in the NFL Draft is also deep, so double-dipping in a must.

The Broncos have to come away with a TE at some point.

122. CJ West, DT, Indiana

The Broncos will have some defensive line work to do in the coming offseasons, so it's good to get ahead of the game a bit. I took DT CJ West from Indiana at pick 122 in the latest Broncos mock draft.

191. Jake Majors, OC, Texas

A sneaky-threat wo potentially win the starting center job in 2025, the Denver Broncos use pick 181 on Jake Majors from Texas. It is highly unlikely that this team spends notable money on the center position this offseason. They have four big-time contracts on the offensive line already.

197. Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

The Denver Broncos are perhaps triple-dipping at tight end here. I do firmly believe they will come away with a veteran tight end, so them taking two tight ends in the 2025 NFL Draft is totally reshaping this room for the future.

208. Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana

With Zach Wilson leaving for the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos do need a new QB3 to try and develop for a potential long-term backup role. Their final pick in this mock draft has them snagging Kurtis Rourke from Indiana.