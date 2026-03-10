Broncos' next trade target could be perfect addition to running back group

After re-signing running back JK Dobbins to a two-year deal, the Denver Broncos still need to fortify the running back position. The Broncos brought back Dobbins on a two-year deal worth $16 million (up to $20 million), and just $8 million in guaranteed money.

In other words, everyone is aware of the injury history of Dobbins, and they negotiated accordingly while also being fair to Dobbins after arguably the best production he's had as an NFL back.

But with the Broncos still needing to add to the running back position, a potentially ideal name has emerged as an option after the Broncos actually missed out on a top free agent. With Travis Etienne signing in New Orleans, the availability of Alvin Kamara has become a topic of interest around the NFL. While there have been rumblings that Kamara would rather retire than play for anyone but the Saints, perhaps a reunion with Sean Payton could convince him otherwise.

Alvin Kamara could be ideal depth option for Broncos at running back

The #Saints and Alvin Kamara have adjusted his contract, lowering his cap number for 2026 by $8 million. But as @nick_underhill notes, it’s not a standard base salary-to-bonus conversion. Provides cap flexibility if he’s not with the team.



A situation to monitor… https://t.co/p4RpRArO9T — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2026

The Saints used a very rare salary conversion to provide themselves with some flexibility on Kamara's otherwise rather ridiculous contract, and that conversion could end up paving the way for him to play elsewhere.

And Denver could be that "elsewhere".

If Kamara doesn't want to play anywhere other than the Saints, maybe he could be talked into reuniting with Payton and some of his other old pals from New Orleans. The Broncos have a definite Saints flavor to them, and Kamara is one of Payton's most beloved players ever.

How much sense would Kamara actually make in this Denver running back stable? Well, with the way free agency has gone so far, he might make a lot of sense.

The Broncos are Super Bowl contenders. They have a solidified top two players at running back in JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey, but they lack a legitimate third option. While Kamara's body of work would indicate he's far above playing the third-wheel role in a running back group, it could actually help him maximize his effectiveness.

The Broncos essentially need another experienced back to come in and provide them with a weapon for a playoff run, not just to come in and eat up a bunch of touches.

The Broncos have the type of depth at the running back position to keep Kamara fresh. He could be a great mentor to someone like RJ Harvey, and would be phenomenal insurance for JK Dobbins. Because of Dobbins's injury history, the Broncos have to protect themselves in the event that anythign similar to what happened last season at running back happens again.

Having Kamara helps accomplish exactly that.

His history with Sean Payton could work to the Broncos' advantage here. If the Broncos can swing another trade with the Saints and bring in Kamara, the entire fan base would feel a lot better about the running back group, at least for the 2026 season.