Broncos named landing spot for potential cap casualty at an unlikely position

The Denver Broncos might not have a single notable weakness on the roster, so that gives the front office a not-so-tough job for this year, at least. The work that General Manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton have done in recent years is outstanding.

It does amp up the pressure, but it also puts the Broncos in a better spot than most teams. It's reasonable to argue that, outside of the Los Angeles Rams, there isn't a single team in a better spot right now.

Not many would be shocked if the Broncos and Rams met in the Super Bowl, either. Anyway, we aren't too far away from potential cap casualties hitting the free agency market. Oddly enough, the Broncos were named a landing spot for a potential cap casualty at an interesting position.

Denver Broncos named a landing spot for QB Mason Rudolph as a potential cap casualty

Alex Kay named Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph as a cap casualty for 2026, citing the Broncos as the best landing spot:



"The Pittsburgh Steelers are running it back with Aaron Rodgers after he helped guide the team to an AFC North title and playoff appearance in his first season.



With Rodgers firmly entrenched as the starter for 2026, Pittsburgh appears to have just two backup quarterback spots available and three candidates competing for them.



That could leave veteran Mason Rudolph on the outside looking in.



Rudolph has spent most of the past eight seasons serving as Pittsburgh's primary backup and occasional starter. After a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, he returned to the Steelers and immediately slotted in behind Rodgers. The circumstances around Rudolph have changed drastically, however, and could lead to a depth chart shakeup.



With longtime head coach Mike Tomlin no longer in charge, new head coach Mike McCarthy may prefer to use the backup roles to develop his younger quarterbacks. Sixth-round pick Will Howard and rookie third-rounder Drew Allar both offer long-term upside that Rudolph, who turns 31 in July, no longer provides...



Should that happen, the Denver Broncos would be a logical landing spot. The Broncos need an upgrade to Jarrett Stidham in wake of last year's AFC Championship Game calamity, and Rudolph fits the bill as the ideal QB2 behind Bo Nix."

Kay hits the nail on the head in talking about Will Howard and Drew Allar having higher long-term upside. The Steelers need to be all about developing a long-term quarterback when Aaron Rodgers retires, and both Howard and Allar could give the team a glimmer of hope in that regard.

The Steelers may then simply cut Rudolph if that's the case. Pittsburgh could save $3 million on their cap, so there are some savings attached. Could the Broncos, though, really be a landing spot? It's an odd potential fit, but I suppose there are some legs to it.

Despite current backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham having been in the room since 2023, he isn't the best backup out there. Rudolph has way more experience on the field. Stidham has appeared in 20 total game, starting four and throwing for 8 touchdowns against 8 interceptions. He has a 1-3 career record.

Rudolph, on the other hand, has started 19 games with a respectable 9-9-1 record, tossing 30 touchdowns against 22 interceptions. What teams desire in a backup is what Rudolph brings to the mix. Kay's main argument here, for the Broncos, is that Stidham's performance in the AFC Championship Game should force the team to bring in an upgrade, but I am not sure it's the right argument.

Sure, Stidham played poorly, but he was unexpectedly thrust into an insanely tough environment on incredibly short notice. It was a lose-lose situation, honestly. Stidham has been a capable backup for much of his career, but I am not sure there would be a single backup in the league who could come in and play well enough in what the Broncos had to deal with back in January.

Stidham's presence in the room throughout Bo Nix's career is something that Nix could absolutely value. All of Nix, Stidham, and Davis Webb have been in the mix since 2024. That trio is approaching their third year working together.

Not only do the Broncos have a stable, above-average quarterback room, but the chemistry is present as well. Moving on from Stidham in favor of Rudolph in a potential cap-casualty decision would feel a bit unnecessary. Rudolph is a quality backup and is a better quarterback than Stidham, but this would not be the time to make such a change.