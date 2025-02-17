Broncos must shift their approach to adding free agent linebackers in 2025

Sean Payton recently identified the linebacker position as one of his team's top areas of need heading into the 2025 offseason, so how are the Denver Broncos going to go about reshaping this position group?

First things first, Payton fired linebackers coach Greg Manusky, one of the more experienced coaches on the defensive staff. At this point in time, we don't know who will be replacing Manusky on the staff, but that information could be pertinent given the fact that the Broncos could be completely wiping the slate clean at linebacker in 2025.

Alex Singleton remains a potential salary cap casualty for the Denver Broncos coming off of a knee injury and set to count for over $7 million on the cap. Both Cody Barton and Justin Strnad are pending unrestricted free agents. The same is true of veteran addition Zach Cunningham. So what's the issue with this position group for the Broncos?

Well, on top of not drafting well (or much at all) at the off-ball linebacker position in recent years, the team has taken a very specific approach to adding players at linebacker under general manager George Paton that is going to need to shift in 2025.

Broncos must be more aggressive in adding linebackers in 2025

Under George Paton, the Broncos have taken a very simple approach to adding players at the linebacker position: Get someone who can play special teams and let them compete for a starting gig. To his credit, the team has gotten some potential and nice productivity out of the strategy.

Jonas Griffith was a nice surprise, even if his stint with Denver was more lightning in a bottle. Alex Singleton was signed for less than a late-round draft pick and ended up getting a nice contract with the team. Cody Barton and Justin Strnad were both brought in/back last offseason to raise the floor on special teams, but the Broncos were caught in a problematic situation anyway.

The strategy of bringing guys in to boost the special teams and then needing them to start on defense has really not helped anyone in the long run, has it? If anything, it's created a false sense of security at what has turned out to be a much more important position than anyone maybe realized.

The shift in strategy, then, should be clear -- instead of going after a guy for special teams and allowing him to compete for a starting gig, go sign a no-brainer starter at the off-ball linebacker position. Maybe a couple of them.

There's nothing wrong with taking shots on guys. It's how Zack Baun became such a household name for the Eagles this past year. You can still go after the potential gems in free agency, but go get someone who is going to be signed as an unquestioned starter for the defense. The Broncos can draft or bring in other guys for special teams.

Not to diminish that phase of the game, but they brought in Kristian Welch just before the start of this past season. Guys who played the most on special teams in 2024 were on the practice squad last year.

The Broncos have to find impact players this offseason at the inside linebacker position and messing around with possible solutions isn't getting them anywhere. It's worth the risk to take shots on players like Cody Barton, Alex Singleton, and Jonas Griffith, but it's also not a bad strategy just to throw some money at guys like Nick Bolton or whoever your favorite free agent linebacker might be.

We know one path is leading the Broncos nowhere because they've been taking that path for four or five years now. It's time to change up the strategy and thinking in 2025 free agency.