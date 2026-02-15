Broncos must pounce on stud playmaker after projected asking price revealed

The Denver Broncos are going to be one of the more interesting teams to watch this offseason, and they can't afford to miss the moment. Following an incredible 14-3 season that saw them fall in the AFC Championship Game after Bo Nix's ankle gave out, many wonder if they were better than the Patriots with a healthy Nix. For that and many other reasons, the Broncos must operate as if they are within a Super Bowl window.

Courtland Sutton turned in another solid season for the Broncos this year, but at his age, it is clear that he is no longer a true number-one wide receiver. The Broncos also felt the impact of not having a true game-breaking wideout, let alone one with consistent big-play potential. Their group, led by Sutton and Troy Franklin, was a solid group but far from one that could win a Super Bowl.

The Broncos have legitimate money to spend this spring to improve their roster, and can fairly easily point to wide receiver as a place of immediate need. There are a few big names available this year, but one is standing out much more than the others. If his reported asking price is accurate, there is no reason for the Broncos not to dive into his market.

The Denver Broncos need to pounce on this reported George Pickens asking price

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dallas Cowboys are expecting to franchise tag star wide receiver George Pickens, keeping him from hitting the open market. This would lead you to believe they expect him to be on their 2025 squad, but apparently, the Cowboys are open to other ideas. Rapoport reported that the asking price for Pickens could be a second-round pick, which is honestly a fair price, and one that the Broncos have to consider.

Pickens was arguably the biggest breakout star in the NFL this past season, exploding for over 1,400 yards and nine touchdowns. He finished third in the league in receiving yards, easily the best mark of his career. He came in behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua, arguably the top two wide receivers in the entire league.

If Pickens truly is available and for less than a first-round selection, the Broncos need to be all over this opportunity. He would easily become the best Broncos receiver since the best days of Demaryius Thomas, and could help cement the Broncos as a legitimate title threat again in 2026. Pickens to Denver makes all the sense in the world, and the team might have a legitimate chance at pulling it off.

With the Broncos clearly in an all-in, win-now window with Nix's rookie deal, and also coming within one game of the Super Bowl this year, making a move like this and getting a bit aggressive is how teams finish the job and win a title.