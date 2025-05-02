Broncos most intriguing UDFA signing was one they didn't actually make

After the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed a large undrafted free agent class of 15 new players, bringing their incoming rookie class to a haul of 22 prospects. Although there are a handful of fascinating players among the undrafted rookies, the most intriguing move the Broncos made after the draft was one they actually didn't make.

If you take a look at the list of 15 players the Broncos signed among their undrafted rookie free agents, you will notice that one position, in particular, is missing: Running back.

The Broncos shockingly didn't bring in a single running back among their undrafted free agent crop, which is surprising on a number of levels. First of all, the running back position was arguably one of the worst overall positions on the team last year. Second, running back is often where you can find gems among the undrafted free agent heap.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, Broncos GM George Paton has gone on record in the past as saying that there might be starting caliber guys at running back from this class from the 2nd to the 6th round. It's impossible that there wasn't a single running back or even a handful of backs the Broncos could add to the roster to compete this offseason.

Broncos failed to add multiple running backs from ridiculously good class

It was reported not long after the NFL Draft that the Broncos were going to have former Bengals draft pick Chris Evans as an invited player at their upcoming minicamp, along with a handful of other players. It's a shock, given the depth of the running back class overall, that RJ Harvey is the only player the Broncos added.

We saw a team like the Cleveland Browns go after both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson. While there's really no reason for the Broncos to be jealous of the Browns at this point, that's the type of strategy and aggressiveness to upgrade a position of weakness we would have loved to have seen from Denver.

There was never a requirement for the Broncos to go after multiple backs in the draft, but getting one in the draft and one after the draft? That seems like it would have been a baseline expectation as opposed to any sort of luxury.

The Broncos added RJ Harvey to a group of backs that includes second-year player Audric Estimé, third year players Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie, and second-year player Blake Watson. It's already a young group with a number of intriguing players, but one more back as an undrafted free agent dart throw would have been perfect.

The Broncos deciding to not sign an undrafted free agent running back might not be the difference between a Super Bowl or anything, but it's certainly notable given the team's struggles at the position the last few years.