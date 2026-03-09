With the 2026 free agency frenzy coming up, specifically the legal tampering period starting on Monday, March 9, there might be more clarity on how the Denver Broncos will address the offseason and what their top needs are ahead of free agency and the Draft.

Let's take a look at what different experts think the Broncos will do with the 30th overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in their latest post-combine and pre-free agency mock drafts. Is there a consensus on Denver going defense in round 1?

Denver Broncos trending towards first-round defensive selection in the latest experts' mock drafts

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) - CJ Allen, ILB Georgia:

"Denver finds a replacement for Alex Singleton, who is ticketed for free agency. Allen is a steady, reliable player who can handle the nerve center of that talented defense." Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, for many, the actual biggest name in NFL Draft expertise, thinks the Broncos will take Georgia's inside linebacker, CJ Allen. In my opinion, Allen would be a very safe pick for Denver in round one and could be a future green dot guy for this talented defensive unit. Despite Jeremiah's latest mock draft being dated back in February 17, the selection still makes sense.

Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) - CJ Allen, ILB Georgia:

"With Alex Singleton on the verge of free agency, adding a thumper to the lineup could be at the top of Denver's draft wish list. Allen's old-school game fits Vance Joseph's aggressive scheme and approach." Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

As Jeremiah, his podcast co-host, Bucky Brooks thinks the Broncos will select Georgia's Allen. Allen, not only could be a safe pick for the Broncos at 30th overall, but might become a key player for Vance Joseph's unit if selected. He is a stud at a key position of need for Denver.

Charles Davis (NFL.com) - CJ Allen, ILB Georgia:

"The Broncos boasted one of the top defenses in the NFL in 2025, and adding the talented Allen means there will be no dropoff." Charles Davis, NFL.com

Another mock draft selects Allen, who seems like the consensus first-round pick for the Denver Broncos among NFL.com colleagues. Once again, Allen could be a nice fit for the Broncos, who could develop him behind veterans such as Dre Greenlaw and Justin Strnad and then become a starter.

Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) - Anthony Hill Jr., ILB Texas:

"Hill hasn't been getting much buzz up to this point of the draft process, but he should be. He's fast, is consistent as a find-and-finish linebacker and provides a quality rush/blitz option." Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Like Jeremiah Brooks and Davis, Zierlein has the Broncos selecting an inside linebacker with the 30th overall pick. This time is not Allen, but Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. The idea is clear as Denver could address this position in the Draft. Hill Jr is also a solid linebacker who could fit Vance Joseph's scheme.

Jordan Reid (ESPN) - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S Toledo:

"Getting more offensive playmakers for quarterback Bo Nix might be an option here, but the Broncos could use this pick to make their already-stout defense even stronger. Toledo has turned into a Group of 5 defensive factory (see: Quinyon Mitchell, 2024), and McNeil-Warren is the next prospect up. He would bring a diverse skill set to the Broncos' secondary, with his 20% defensive completion percentage allowed being the best among all FBS defensive backs last season." Jordan Reid, ESPN

Now here's an interesting one. Jordan Reid from ESPN has the Broncos taking a safety in round one. As they say, loading at defensive backs is always good, but I will disagree with this one here. Denver has a top-tier safety duo in Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones (who could be an extension candidate), and they also have JL Skinner, who has had key moments when needed. Safety could be added in free agency or the draft if PJ Locke is not back, but not in the first round, in my opinion. Reid also has Denver selecting wide receiver Chris Brazzell II in the second round.

Ryan Wilson (CBS) - Broncos trade down with Jets:

"The Jets have already landed David Bailey and Makai Lemon with their two first-rounders. Now they move up four spots to get their QB. I wouldn't be surprised if Simpson ends up being the target at No. 16, but for now, the Jets make three first-round selections. The cost? The Jets don't have a third-round pick in '26, but they do have pick No. 103. If that isn't enough, New York could send a '27 third-rounder to Denver to get the deal done." Ryan Wilson, CBS

Another interesting prediction, this time from Ryan Wilson. He has the Broncos trading down and out of the first round with the New York Jets, as they take their franchise quarterback. The Broncos have connections with the Jets, especially with their General Manager, Darren Mougey, who was in Denver prior to joining New York, which could make a potential trade easier. Trading down could add additional draft picks, and if there is no clarity on who to take in round one, trading down might make sense.

It is always good to recap and see what experts think the Broncos will do with their first pick in April's draft. Free agency will likely give more clarity on how Denver might attack the draft, but an idea right now is always interesting, as the team will get ready for a potential Super Bowl LXI run in the 2026-27 season.