Broncos mock draft: Getting Bo Nix weapons and replacing Javonte Williams
The Denver Broncos are in the midst of a playoff push in the 2024 season, so not even one eye is really on the 2025 NFL Draft from the fans' perspective right now. But we'd all be lying if we said we hadn't been dreaming of what some upgraded talent could do for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who might just mess around and win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year regardless of the support he's gotten.
The 2025 NFL Draft class is not expected to be other-worldly, by any means, but there are playmakers the Broncos could add to the roster and hopefully they will have to make due with some later picks in each round.
How could the Broncos bolster their roster and the weaponry around Bo Nix in the 2025 NFL Draft? What prospects could come in and make a difference for this team? How could the Broncos potentially replace Javonte Williams, a free agent in 2025?
Denver Broncos 2025 Mock Draft: Playmakers on the way for Bo Nix
1st round, 22nd overall: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
If there's one thing we know, it's that Sean Payton is going to be on the lookout for a true "joker" tight end for his offense. He's gushed a number of times over other joker types on other teams, including Brock Bowers of the Raiders and Sam La Porta of the Lions.
The Broncos recently cut former third-round pick Greg Dulcich, who was expected to take a huge leap under Sean Payton when Payton arrived in Denver in 2023. That obviously never happened.
The Broncos could do well to add either Michigan's Colston Loveland or Penn State's Tyler Warren in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Warren probably fits Payton's "joker" mold better than loveland. We've seen Penn State utilize Warren just about every possible way you can offensively and he's consistently made plays for them. The guy is a stud in the passing game and would add a huge dynamic to Denver's offense.
The tight end position might slowly be transitioning to the biggest need for the Broncos offensively in 2025.
2nd round, 53rd overall: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
We stay in the Big Ten for the Broncos' second-round pick here and a personal favorite of mine with Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson. Johnson has been an absolute force for the Hawkeyes the last couple of years, but he's turning in a special campaign in 2024. He's got over 1,500 rushing yards for the Hawkeyes this year (averaging nearly 130 yards per game).
At 6-feet tall, 225 pounds, Johnson is a tank at the running back position and he grinds out tough yardage while also providing big plays on the ground. And we saw against Nebraska the kind of value he is capable of adding in the passing game.
The Broncos would move forward with a running back stable of Audric Estimé, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Kaleb Johnson to wear down defenses with a three-headed monster.
3rd round, 87th overall: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State
The Denver Broncos have not drafted an offensive tackle since 2017 when they took Garett Bolles in the 1st round. We've been saying this for a handful of years in a row now, but that streak simply cannot continue, right?
At some point, the Broncos need to just draft a tackle based on principle, but the 2025 offseason makes particular sense. Bolles is an unrestricted free agent and is going to cost a lot of money to keep. I would still imagine the Broncos pay Bolles whatever he's looking for, but even if they bring him back, Bolles is entering his mid-30s and it's probably time for the Broncos to start developing someone else.
Grey Zabel received an invitation to the Senior Bowl and is probably going to end up pricing himself out of this draft range, but he's a name to keep an eye on, regardless of what round we're talking about.
4th round, 123rd overall: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
The Denver Broncos moved up to get Troy Franklin in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding one of Bo Nix's former Oregon Ducks teammates. Here in the 2025 NFL Draft, they not only go after another one of Nix's former Duck teammates but his actual adoptive brother, Tez Johnson.
Many people know that story by now, but even if the connection between Johnson and Nix is overplayed at this point, I would almost be shocked if Denver doesn't somehow find a way to get him in this draft class. It will simply continue to prove exactly how invested this franchise is in Bo Nix and his family, and Johnson isn't just a cool story -- the guy can play.
6th round, 194th overall: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
Let's just keep the Bo Nix connections coming, shall we?
Obviously, former five-star prospect Terrance Ferguson played at Oregon and therefore caught a lot of passes from Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix. And I do think it's necessary for the Broncos to consider doubling up on tight end prospects from this class if they can manage it, because that position group needs some juice in the worst way.
It also just so happens that Ferguson is a native of Littleton, CO, so this would be a homecoming for him. He's averaging a career-best 14.3 yards per reception this year for the Ducks and is a big-bodied target at 6-foot-6.
6th round, 199th overall: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky
This Denver Broncos mock draft has obviously been heavy on the offensive side of the ball (which would be understandable, to say the least) but the Broncos do have some question marks on the defensive side of the ball. The linebacker position has been a bit of a revolving door the last handful of years and I wouldn't be shocked to see the Broncos revamp this position through both free agency and the NFL Draft.
Alex Singleton and Cody Barton could both be back next year, but I would love to see the Broncos add a player like Jamon Dumas-Johnson in the later rounds. He attacks the line of scrimmage and is a big-time playmaker for the Kentucky defense.
6th round, 206th overall: Craig Woodson, S, Cal
The Broncos have had to shuffle in some safeties this year due to injuries suffered by both PJ Locke and Brandon Jones, and I would think this is an area the team looks to draft some upgraded depth going forward.
Craig Woodson fits the bill of what the Broncos have typically targeted in the later rounds of the draft as a consistent producer and someone who has played a lot of football.