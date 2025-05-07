Broncos might need to call division rivals to upgrade tight end depth

The Denver Broncos could stand to upgrade their tight end room for 2025. Could they pull off a trade with a division rival? The Philadelphia Eagles figured out a way to keep Dallas Goedert on the team, as the two sides agreed on a reworked deal.

And if the Broncos still wanted to upgrade their TE room, Goedert is no longer and option. Well, could Denver swing a trade for Mark Andrews? Sure, there is a non-zero chance that could happen. In the offseason, Denver signed Evan Engram and drafted Caleb Lohner in the seventh round, so they did upgrade the room.

But the Broncos still do not have a complete, in-line tight end, but could they call up a division rival for some help there?

Could Michael Mayer help out the Denver Broncos?

Michael Mayer was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has played in 25 games across his first two years in the NFL with the Raiders. Being that Las Vegas' previous regime drafted Mayer, and with them drafting stud Brock Bowers, Mayer could absolutely be expendable.

Mayer has caught 48 passes for 460 yards and two touchdowns. He's also still just 23 years old, so he's got youth on his side. You might be wondering why the heck this trade could even happen, but a couple of years ago, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings were able to swing an in-division tight end trade with TJ Hockenson.

The Broncos are in a position to take risks like this. They've got one of the best coaching staffs in the NFL and have absolutely shown a strong ability to develop young players. Being that the Broncos do not have a complete, long-term tight end solution, they might be able to throw a late-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Michael Mayer.