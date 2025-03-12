Broncos may have ultimate sleeper 1st Round Draft target after Free Agency

With the Denver Broncos attacking the defensive side of the ball heavily in NFL free agency, questions have now arisen as to where the team could go in the 2025 NFL Draft. The answer seems obvious: Offense. But where on the offense?

It will obviously depend on who is available, but it's not a foregone conclusion that players like Colston Loveland will be sitting on the board with the 20th overall pick. The Broncos could take advantage of the depth on the defensive line in this rookie class, or they could potentially address an underrated potential need by selecting the best player at his position group in this class.

That player is North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel, a fast-rising prospect who impressed at the Senior Bowl with his overall versatility, transitioning from playing left tackle at an FCS powerhouse to dominating as an interior offensive lineman. Zabel went from being an interesting potential Day 2 prospect to being arguably unanimously viewed as the top interior lineman in the entire class.

Broncos could shock everyone and take an offensive lineman at pick 20

The way he was able to mirror defenders at the Senior Bowl and dominate with his nasty demeanor was notable. Not that every case is the same, but the last time the Broncos rolled the dice on an offensive lineman who dominated at the Senior Bowl after coming from a lower-level school was Quinn Meinerz.

That turned out pretty okay, didn't it?

Broncos fans would need some convincing of the validity of taking an offensive lineman at pick 20 when that area of the team seems pretty well-set. The Broncos are bringing back their entire starting five on the offensive line and the only real question mark is at the center position. Luke Wattenberg was solid this past year but he's entering a contract year in 2025 and the Broncos might not want to pay him upwards of $10-12 million per year on a new deal.

That's the going rate for centers in NFL Free Agency these days and getting someone on a rookie contract with four highly-paid players already is not a bad idea. Not to mention, the Broncos could be facing some tough decisions in the next couple of years at both tackle and guard. Ben Powers has two more years left on his deal and the team could do some forward-thinking at a couple of interior offensive line positions here.

Sean Payton has always heavily prioritized his offensive lines through both the NFL Draft and NFL Free Agency. We've seen that in a big way early on in Denver as four players have received huge market-value contracts from the Broncos to solidify that unit. The one wild card right now is at center, where Zabel would be a Day 1 starter and could upgrade the Broncos' running game tremendously.

The first round of the NFL Draft is where the Broncos feel like they have wide open options. They could go with an offensive skill player or a defensive lineman, but don't be shocked if an offensive lineman like Zabel sneaks into the mix. He gives the Broncos the chance to upgrade talent and simultaneously get cost-effective at a crucial position, and frankly, he might be the best player on the board at 20.