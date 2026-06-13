Broncos may have an early warning sign that should not be ignored

The Denver Broncos have a special group, and this group does appear to be good enough to win the Super Bowl this year. It really wouldn't shock many if that indeed happened, but there will always still be detractors with this team, especially with all of the one-score wins the Broncos notched in 2025.

But the team did win 15 total games, including the postseason, and most teams simply cannot say that. Even a slight regression would likely still have this team easily eclipsing double-digit wins for the third year in a row.

From top to bottom, this franchise is loaded, but there are some spots on the roster that are a cause for concern, and despite some offseason additions, they still might be concerning. This small tidbit from the team's OTAs should act as a warning sign now that OTAs are over.

Denver Broncos TE Evan Engram reportedly made 'light work' of linebackers during OTAs

From Troy Renck in The Denver Post, tight end Evan Engram had quite the OTAs and also seemed to be taking advantage of what is clearly still a weak spot on the roster:



"Flash forward to the past two weeks. Engram is making light work of linebackers in coverage with eye-widening catches."

Engram is closing in on 32 years old and has over 100 games of regular season experience in the NFL. Simply put, he's an aging player and really did not do a ton for the Broncos in 2025. While he did catch 50 passes, he finished with just 461 yards and one touchdown.

Pro Football Reference notes that his passer rating when targeted was 86.6, so he wasn't an overly efficient target. PFR also credited him with 8 drops, which is a horrendously high number. Engram is still a functional player, but he probably should not be viewed as much of a 'plus' at this point in his career, and the fact that, at least from Renck's perspective, he was slicing and dicing the linebackers, should be a huge cause for concern.

The Broncos inside linebackers have been a massive issue for multiple years now, and the early returns do not appear to be strong. The team seemed to be angling toward moving Jonah Elliss to the position, but he's now remaining at outside linebacker.

Overall, when you assess the state of the roster, the linebackers still stick out like a sore thumb. Despite a very strong free agency class at the position, the Broncos opted to weaken the room by cutting Dre Greenlaw and re-signing Alex Singleton.

Re-signing Justin Strnad was a great room, and we still have to mention the rookie additions in Red Murdock and Taurean York, but those players were a seventh-round pick and an undrafted free agent, so expectations may need to be lower.

Engram, a tight end with a ton of miles on the clock, should not be making 'light work' of a Super Bowl-caliber team's inside linebackers. That cannot happen.