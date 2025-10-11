Broncos may have a trade candidate nobody is talking about right now

It feels like the 2025 season just started, but we are three weeks away from the NFL trade deadline, which is set for Tuesday, November 4 at 4:00 PM ET (2:00 PM MT). The Denver Broncos have a 3-2 record, tied in first place in the AFC West division with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts have the tiebreaker over Denver due to the head-to-head matchup and conference record.

With Dre Greenlaw and Ben Powers' injuries, the Broncos might look to add pieces at the inside linebacker and guard positions, while they could send away some players with limited or no action and get extra draft capital to make better moves compared to just trading for depth pieces. While it is unknown if the Broncos will do any moves ahead of the deadline, there is a clear player that they should be trading as soon as possible.

Broncos may have a trade candidate no one is talking about

The Denver Broncos are in a good position to make trades ahead of the deadline. The running back position was an uncertainty entering the offseason, but a healthy JK Dobbins and the flashes from the second-round rookie RJ Harvey have erased that question mark. Additionally, Tyler Badie has been a key contributor on third down, either in catching passes from the backfield or in pass protection, which got him the RB3 job over Jaleel McLaughlin, who has been inactive for the first five games.

Yes, Jaleel McLaughlin is the trade candidate I was referring to and no one is talking about. With JK Dobbins getting a big portion of the rushing workload, RJ Harvey having important snaps, and Tyler Badie helping in special teams plus some third downs, Jaleel's time in Denver could be over soon. Yes, he is in the 53-man roster but as I mentioned before, he has not seen a single snap; he has been inactive.

The former Undrafted Free Agent from Youngstown State has 1,142 all-purpose yards and 6 touchdowns in two full seasons with Denver. With him being inactive in every game so far this season, the Broncos could explore trade options, taking advantage of him still being in his rookie contract. If he ends up getting traded, I would not expect much draft capital to be involved in a potential deal, but at this point, getting something for him and a fresh start with another team would be a win-win situation for both Denver and McLaughlin.

I would not be surprised if Denver includes McLaughlin in a player trade ahead of the deadline. Teams like the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints among others, could try to make a move for a running back and Jaleel could be a name to watch. This could be the perfect time to move on from McLaughlin, as it was reported that former first-round pick Treylon Burks is scheduled to work out with the Broncos, and if he is healthy, he can instantly be on the roster and could take McLaughlin's spot.