Broncos may be regretting major offseason gamble after unexpected injury news

The linebacker position has already been a major question mark for the Denver Broncos during the 2026 offseason, and it might be even more of a concern after the latest injury update.

One of the team's top backup options this offseason -- second-year player Jordan Turner -- is reportedly going to open up training camp on the NFI (Non-Football Injury)list. Turner is a second-year player who appeared in seven games last season as a rookie, playing 117 total special teams snaps. He also played 36 special teams snaps in the two playoff games for the Broncos this past season.

Entering training camp, Turner wasn't exactly a player making a ton of hype lists or headlines, but has quietly been one of those young depth options the team is high on behind the scenes.

His placement on the NFI list right before training camp isn't a season-ending issue, by any means, but it casts even more doubt about a position many were already worried about.

Broncos placing LB Jordan Turner on the NFI list raises more questions about the position

The Broncos' strategy at the linebacker position this offseason has been interesting, to say the least.

They cut veteran Dre Greenlaw after re-signing both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad in free agency. The strategy of bringing back those holdovers wasn't exactly beloved by everyone in the fan base, because just one offseason ago, the Broncos said that duo was not good enough to pass on pursuing a player like Greenlaw in free agency.

Singleton suffered a torn ACL in the 2024 season, which may have contributed to the Greenlaw signing (and change of strategy in 2026 compared to 2025), but he was also a player many in Broncos Country felt the team could upgrade over this offseason.

Despite speculation that the team could go after free agents like Devin Lloyd or Kaden Elliss, maybe even look to the NFL Draft for someone like Jacob Rodriguez or Anthony Hill Jr., the Broncos didn't do any of that.

They waited until the very last pick of the 2026 NFL Draft to take Buffalo linebacker prospect Red Murdock, a potential steal to keep an eye on throughout the course of camp. They also made Texas A&M linebacker prospect Taurean York the highest-paid UDFA in franchise history.

There are some young options on the roster who could step up, but the idea that the Broncos were already one injury away from a relative unknown at a crucial position in what is expected to be a top-3 defensive unit is extremely alarming.

The big gamble from the Broncos this offseason was twofold. They not only stuck with their own guys (who didn't always play great in 2025 and have concerns even beyond that), but they also decided to go with almost entirely inexperienced depth and unheralded prospects, on top of it all.

Murdock is the only player on the depth chart other than Strnad who was even actually drafted. And that doesn't mean everything, but it's still an interesting roster building strategy for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

The Broncos have faith in the duo of Singleton and Strnad, and we believe Strnad is potentially the most underrated breakout player candidate on the roster. But what happens in the event of injury to either of those two starters? That has been almost a certainty in recent years, and without Turner in the fold, the Broncos would almost certainly be turning to a rookie.

The way the team went about addressing the linebacker position this offseason had already come into question, so even the slightest injury update -- like this one with Turner -- feels like a much bigger deal.