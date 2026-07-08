Broncos may be ready to unleash Eyioma Uwazurike thanks to a former fan favorite

The Denver Broncos are running things back with the same core of players. Their biggest departure was defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who joined the Tennessee Titans in free agency on a three-year, $63 million deal.

While that's a loss for this defense, considering the multiple hats he wore, defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike seems like someone who is poised to have a larger role. ESPN's Ben Solak wrote an article discussing potential breakout candidates for all 32 teams, and Uwazurike was named.

"Of the rotational players who impressed last season, the first one I'd be trying to get more snaps to is Uwazurike. He had a resurgent 2025 season after a 2023 season-long suspension for gambling threw a massive halt in his developmental arc. More of a true defensive tackle than Franklin-Myers, Uwazurike has a mean bullrush and a hot, hot motor that helps him make cleanup plays in muddy pockets. He can do a lot of the dirty work that made Franklin-Myers such a valuable part of the Broncos' rotation."

Franklin-Myers was second among Denver defensive linemen in total snaps (570), but with those snaps up for grabs, Uwazurike is a defender who could see a bulk of them.

Eyioma Uwazurike could be the Denver Broncos' next defensive difference maker

As Solak pointed out, Uwazurike being suspended for the 2023 season slowed his development, but last year, he definitely took a step forward. He posted career-highs across the board in games played (17), total tackles (39), tackles for loss (5), QB hits (5), sacks (3.5), and total pressures (12).

He was a player who was used in multiple spots across the formation. Uwazurike logged 100-plus snaps at defensive left and right tackle, in addition to left end. Being able to line up in several spots gives him an advantage in terms of getting more playing time.

And with Franklin-Myers gone, there will be more opportunity, especially since he was a chess piece for Denver. In 2025, he finished with 148-plus snaps at both defensive left tackle and left end.

And he was highly effective, finishing with 7.5 sacks, 15 QB hits, and 39 total pressures. While Uwazurike has room to grow to the caliber of player that Franklin-Myers is, he really has the chance to take a leap.

The Broncos' defensive line is one of the best units in the league, led by Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto. Playing with studs like that will free up Uwazurike for a ton of one-on-one matchups, giving him the runway to wreak havoc.

Things started to click for the Iowa State product last year. Entering 2026, Uwazurike will be a player fighting to climb the depth chart, but there's a good chance he'll play career highs in snaps, which could easily translate to his best campaign in the NFL and give the Broncos yet another impactful defensive lineman.

How he plays in training camp will be worth watching. If he plays well this summer in practice and in the preseason, he'll be a player to watch early and often. Even if he comes out slow, he has the tools to improve as the campaign goes on, just as he did last year.