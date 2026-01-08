Broncos may be on the cusp of letting the next Sean McVay walk out the door

The Denver Broncos have one of the most in-demand head coach candidates in the entire NFL, and it's not just Vance Joseph. Although it still feels borderline unbelievable, Broncos quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Davis Webb is getting looks from a number of teams with head coach openings.

And maybe it hasn't occurred to everyone just yet, but if Webb leaves the Broncos, they could be letting the "next" Sean McVay out the door. McVay was the youngest head coach hired in modern NFL history at 30 years, 354 days when the Rams brought him in back in 2017. Here in 2026, Davis Webb is 30 and going on 31 on January 22.

He still has some time to break McVay's record, but regardless of the timing, Webb has the feel of the next wunderkind NFL head coach who has a wealth of experience under some of the best coaches, working with the best players, and ascending faster than anyone in the NFL could have anticipated.

Davis Webb could be the "next" Sean McVay if he leaves Broncos in 2026

There are plenty of obvious qualities that make Davis Webb an attractive head coaching candidate, especially the people he's played with and worked for in the past. That is an exhaustive list that includes the likes of Patrick Mahomes (teammate) and Sean Payton at the top.

One of the moments folks continually point back to is a story Sean Payton told of his coaching interview with Webb, which was so impressive that Payton called him and had him turn around to come back to the facility so nobody else had a shot to hire him.

And the work Webb has done over the past few years with Russell Wilson and Bo Nix speaks for itself, not to mention the impact that he made as a teammate of Daniel Jones, effectively acting as a player/coach when he was a backup on the New York Giants.

At this stage, the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders have already completed interviews with Webb for their head coaching job. The New York Giants have expressed interest in interviewing him. Interest continues to ramp up and it does have a very similar feel as the Sean McVay situation once upon a time.

McVay, back in 2017, was a relative unknown coming from Mike Shanahan's staff in Washington. As one of the youngest coordinators in the entire league at the time, McVay didn't generate a ton of interest on the head coaching carousel. He ended up only interviewing with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, and he really impressed both teams.

The 49ers chose Kyle Shanahan, and McVay got offered the job with the Rams. He's obviously now considered one of the best coaches and offensive minds in the game.

You can see a similar path for Webb, who is generating a lot of interest and discussion, especially getting an interview with the Baltimore Ravens, but ultimately, is still flying under the radar a little bit compared to bigger names out there. Understandably so.

Webb has only called plays once in a preseason game. He's not far removed from playing, so how would it go over having him lead a locker room? When you can coach, you can coach. His knowledge of the game is obviously at an elite level, and his ability to be an asset to the quarterback position is something every NFL team would covet. There's a reason why the Broncos had to give him a raise and promotion to keep him around.

If he leaves for a head coaching gig in 2026, don't say we didn't tell you so.