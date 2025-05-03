Broncos massive free agency risk looking questionable after 2025 Draft

The Denver Broncos took some free agency risks in the offseason, and this signing looks even riskier following the 2025 NFL Draft. Denver definitely made some notable moves in free agency and upgraded on both sides of the ball, but for every team, free agency signings are inherently risky.

Some of them pan out in a big way, and the Broncos did make the best FA signing of all-time when they swung for the fences with Peyton Manning.

Denver has also struck out on certain free agency signings; Randy Gregory was one of the recent misses. Well, the Broncos may have made one of their top free agency signings even riskier following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Was Dre Greenlaw another huge free agency risk?

Dre Greenlaw was a top free agent at inside linebacker this offseason and signed a three-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Greenlaw is among the best in the NFL and is really a tone-setter in the middle of the defense. However, the main issue with the veteran is his injury history.

Greenlaw played in 13 games in 2020, just three in 2021, and only two in 2024. It's almost a hit-or-miss thing with Greenlaw, as he played in 15 games in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. No one can really dispute how good he is when he's on the field, but with the Denver Broncos not drafting an inside linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft, this signing does seem a bit aggressive.

If Dre Greenlaw goes down with an injury, which is not out of the question, Denver's ILB unit does look quite weak, as Alex Singleton is also coming off of a major injury himself. It would be wise for Denver to bolster this unit in free agency before the season starts, as their projected starters at ILB could both have injury concerns.