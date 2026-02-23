Broncos make retaining defensive captain a priority (and fans won't like it)

The Denver Broncos will have several decisions to make going into the 2026 offseason, and not many of them will be easy. Denver is set to see a solid bump in cap space and has multiple roster holes to fill, whether through free agency, trades, or the draft. The work has been cut out for Broncos management, and they can't afford to miss on moves this spring.

Possibly more than any other position, the Broncos are going to need to get plenty of work done at inside linebacker. The group was solid for the Broncos in 2025, but saw a wide range of stories at the position, ranging from significant injury to suspension, and all the way to a cancer diagnosis. If Denver needs one thing up the middle for 2026, it is stability.

With that being said, the Broncos face the conundrum of their green-dot now being a pending free agent. Whether Alex Singleton comes back to the Broncos remains a major question mark heading into the spring, but a recent report might have shed some light on the decision. If this were to come to fruition, Broncos fans might not be too happy about it.

Retaining captain Alex Singleton could be a priority for the Denver Broncos before free agency

Before diving too deep into this, there first needs to be a separation between who Singleton is as a leader and as a player. Retaining Singleton as the leader would make all the sense in the world, but that apparently doesn't seem to be the consideration for Denver. Mike Klis of 9News reported that there is a scenario in which Singleton is back again, but this time with "significant raises."

There appears to be a pretty significant gap between how fans view the play of Singleton and how the Broncos do, which could be driving a lot of the conversation around the Broncos' on-field defensive play caller. If retaining Singleton is a priority to the likes of George Paton, Sean Payton, and Vance Joseph, then it is possible that Broncos fans are missing something fairly important. Singleton carries a ton of value with the Broncos, and it might be time to acknowledge that.

Bringing him back would be far from the most aesthetically appealing move, but it could be make or break for next year. Considering how injury-prone Dre Greenlaw has been in recent years, the Broncos likely don't feel comfortable with him running the defense from the field. Singleton has done just that for a few years now, and could be back for at least one more season with the Broncos.