Broncos make flurry of roster moves right after mandatory minicamp

The Denver Broncos concluded their mandatory minicamp after just two practices, and head coach Sean Payton noted he and the rest of the coaching staff were eager to see this team throw the pads on for training camp.

Even with just a couple of practices -- and no pads -- a couple of players the Broncos had on a tryout basis ended up making enough of an impression to get signed to the offseason 91-man roster.

Offensive lineman Reid Folskey and rookie cornerback Blake Cotton made enough of an impression to get longer and more substantial looks during training camp, but roster spots are going to be in short supply for the Broncos.

This is a Broncos team that has been outstanding at developing unheralded and overlooked talent, so these two players could be intriguing future practice squad candidates to monitor.

Denver Broncos sign pair of tryout players after adding two UFL stars at minicamp

Over the last handful of days, the Broncos have made a number of interesting roster adjustments.

Players added:

WR Hakeem Butler (UFL)

CB/PR Sean Fresch (UFL)

CB Blake Cotton

OL Reid Holskey

Players let go:

WR Michael Woods (IR)

CB Paul Manning

OL Nash Jones

Although the Broncos waived/injured wide receiver Michael Woods, he cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve. He'll be in the mix for the Broncos again next offseason if the team wants him to be.

Paul Manning was a tryout player from rookie minicamp, and Nash Jones had been with the Broncos on their practice squad dating back to last season.

The Broncos clearly think highly enough of these new players to give them a roster shot despite only being on the field for two non-padded practices.

The situation is a little bit different with the UFL player signings, because now that those players are available, NFL teams have been bringing them in one after another. The Broncos were, however, the first team to sign anyone from that league, reeling in the UFL Offensive Player of the Year: WR Hakeem Butler.

Reid Holskey spent a brief bit of time last year with the New York Giants, who he signed a reserve/futures contract with this past offseason as well. He was a four-year starter at Miami (OH) who went undrafted in 2025.

Cotton is a cornerback prospect from this year's rookie class who played last year at Utah, and at UC Davis before that. Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, he's got good size at the position, but doesn't have a ton of experience (8 starts at Utah in 13 games, 10 starts in 30 games at UC Davis). We know the Broncos love their Utah players, and he's the 6th Ute on the roster right now.

Sean Payton said earlier this offseason to check back in with him around the end of June about the makeup of the roster as fans were getting impatient with the team's lack of activity in NFL Free Agency. These moves are small, but the tinkering is never done.