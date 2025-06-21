Broncos made a bold offseason gamble (and it’ll be tested at camp)

If you're going to have one of the best rosters in the NFL, it's non-negotiable that you have to take some gambles here and there. In the football world, taking calculated risks can be the difference between a Super Bowl-level roster and a team that just barely misses out on the playoffs.

Think back to the Denver Broncos' 2014 offseason when the team could have just re-signed Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, but they took a chance on Aqib Talib instead. Not every risk is going to be that big, but the Broncos did take a pretty huge swing in NFL Free Agency, signing veteran linebacker Dre Greenlaw away from the San Francisco 49ers.

Greenlaw played just two games last year after making his way back from an injury he suffered in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2023-24 season. While on paper he fills arguably the team's biggest need, the risk the Broncos are taking is that Greenlaw only fills that need on paper and not on the field.

Dre Greenlaw was a risky swing for the Broncos in free agency

Greenlaw has already suffered a major scare in the 2025 offseason with a pulled quad that was initially reported as a torn quad. Although the initial reports turned out to be erroneous, the scare of Greenlaw missing significant time sent shockwaves through Broncos Country.

The team feels good enough about its depth at this point that they didn't draft anyone, but that in itself adds to the level of risk the Broncos are taking by counting on Greenlaw.

The veteran linebacker is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, although the Broncos keep injury stuff very close to the vest. With Alex Singleton also making his way back from a torn ACL last season, the Broncos have taken some pretty big gambles at a position group that ended up being a major problem in 2024.

The Broncos were stuck looking at the waiver wire and adding veteran journeymen at the position, and the group wore down as the season went along. If you really want to be dramatic about it, you could argue that the linebacker position nearly cost the Broncos their shot at the playoffs last year.

General manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton are obviously confident that they can not only get both Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton back on the field, but actually keep them there. And even if they can't keep them on the field, they are clearly more confident in players like Drew Sanders and Justin Strnad than most of the fan base.