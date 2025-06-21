Broncos player goes from undesirable to undeniable by turning heads at minicamp

The Denver Broncos had one of the most unenviable situations at wide receiver in the entire NFL last season. Courtland Sutton had a good year, but he got virtually no help from the guys around him on a consistent basis.

To compound the issue, the Broncos got absolutely nothing from their tight end position in the passing game. The development of young players like Troy Franklin was all the more frustrating because there was a need to be met, a promising player being given a real shot, and virtually no results.

Franklin's situation has been fun to monitor this offseason because he closed out his rookie year on an extremely high note, catching a long touchdown pass from Bo Nix in the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. That play was hopefully a launching-off point for Franklin this offseason as he looks to build off of a strong OTAs and minicamp.

Sean Payton praises Broncos WR Troy Franklin at minicamp, OTAs

“There’s that [saying that] repetition is the mother of learning. You’re seeing him play faster with a much greater awareness within each play. He’s extremely explosive, and I think he’s, I would say, five pounds heavier. A little thicker. He’s had a good spring.”



- Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)

Payton has also talked about the fact that Franklin might have some untapped potential as a playmaker with the ball in space. He's thought to be one of the team's better YAC (Yards After Catch) players and the key will be figuring out more ways than just quick screens to get him the ball.

But at this point, it's safe to say that Franklin went from being a player fans might have been counting out and even undesirable as an option for the offense to being one of the most exciting players at a crucial position for the team.

Last season, the Broncos somewhat shockingly had three receivers with 475 yards or more, and all three are back this coming season. With the addition of Evan Engram and the development of players like Franklin as well as rookie Pat Bryant, it'll be fun to see how Sean Payton rotates guys and gets them each targets on a weekly basis.

Franklin just so happens to have the most unique skills out of any guy in the group. He's got a longer, more slender frame at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. He's got blazing speed and skills to win vertically as well as in space after the catch. While Franklin isn't a big, physical receiver, he's unique compared to other players on the team in that he can win with a combination of size and speed.

His ascent in year two will continue to be one of the top storylines in 2025.