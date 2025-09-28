Broncos long-term answer at tight end is already glaringly obvious

The Denver Broncos, despite having Evan Engram in the mix, do need a long-term, stable option at tight end, but that player is already pretty obvious. The Broncos have many long-term needs on the roster right now.

Both tackle spots, two interior OL spots, tight end, and inside linebacker all feel like long-term needs at the moment, and you could argue for more. However, the Broncos do have a very good roster overall and should begin stacking wins very shortly.

Well, the team will have a chance to continue building up this roster in the 2026 NFL Draft, and this key tight end prospect is a glaringly obvious fit for a long-term need.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is an obvious fit for the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have dipped into the Oregon bucket on offense in recent years, grabbing Bo Nix and Troy Franklin in the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, the best TE in the country and perhaps the 2026 NFL Draft cycle might just be Kenyon Sadiq, a junior.

Already, through five games, Sadiq has caught 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. Saqid caught 29 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns in the previous two seasons combined, and he absolutely does profile as an NFL-caliber tight end:

Here is a blurb on Sadiq from The Draft Network:

Kenyon Sadiq is a true junior tight end prospect for the Oregon Ducks. Sadiq entered the 2025 season as the starting tight end after backing up 2025 NFL Draft second-round pick Terrance Ferguson for the past two years. Now stepping into the starting role, Sadiq brings a unique combination of versatility, high-end athleticism, and dominance as a run blocker—traits that project him to be a key piece of an NFL offensive game plan.

Sadiq’s positive traits are split into two main areas: what he provides as a receiving threat and what he brings to the run game.

Starting with his impact as a pass catcher, the first thing to note is his versatility. At Oregon, Sadiq lines up everywhere from out wide at receiver, to the slot, as an in-line tight end, and even in the backfield in running back or H-back alignments. This versatility allows offensive coordinators to capitalize on matchups and get creative with play calling and personnel packages.

Doesn't this player seem like he'd fit Sean Payton's offense like a glove? The team signed Evan Engram to occupy a role similar to this, but it's not panned out thus far. Furthermore, Denver honestly whiffed on not grabbing one of the many draftable tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Kenyon Sadiq could make up for it next April.