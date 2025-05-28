Broncos legend definitively shuts down dream reunion idea for 2025

The 2025 season marks the 10th anniversary of the vaunted Super Bowl 50 Denver Broncos team, and coincidentally, Super Bowl LV will be played in Santa Clara, CA at Levi's Stadium.

But Broncos franchise legend Von Miller won't be around for one last ride with the team.

If you really squint, you can see a way that makes sense for Miller to return to Denver despite the team being rather loaded off the edge. The drafting of Que Robinson was likely the final nail in the coffin for this idea and Miller himself has now shut down the dream of a "one last ride" reunion in the Mile High City.

Von Miller shuts down Broncos reunion idea once and for all

The idea of Miller returning to Denver wasn't a dream shared by everyone in Broncos Country, to be certain. Some folks are fine just letting the past be what it is. Miller has always loved the Denver Broncos and even though he was traded all the way back in the 2021 season at this point, he still refers to the Broncos as "we" in every conversation he has about them.

Miller isn't the Super Bowl MVP he used to be, but he had six sacks for the Bills last year on less than 280 total snaps defensively. While he doesn't play special teams in his mid-30s, he's still an effective rotational pass rusher with plenty of big-game experience.

And the idea of him returning to Denver is pretty simple. Let him come in and be a fourth or fifth guy off the edge, play 250 or so snaps, and give you all he's got as he pursues a third Super Bowl win for his career (one with Denver, one with the Rams).

The Broncos are more focused on the players they have in-house. Jonah Elliss, Dondrea Tillman, and Que Robinson are fun young players, and one of the highest-priced UDFAs the team has brought in in recent years is Johnny Walker, an EDGE player out of Missouri.

The Broncos arguably have six players -- that we know of -- who are capable of making the final roster. Miller would face an uphill battle even for snaps in Denver, even if his reputation would put him at fourth in the rotation at a minimum. Denver is developing young guys, and sticking with last year's mantra of "young and hungry".

Our only hope at this point is that Miller doesn't decide to sign with a division rival. It would be brutal to see him in any of the AFC West team colors besides Denver. Maybe he'll give it a shot with Vic Fangio in Philadelphia, or some other connection elsewhere in the league.

At some point, Miller will retire a Denver Bronco. It would be great to get to see him on the field for the team one last time, but the chances of that are disappearing by the day.