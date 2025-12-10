Broncos latest practice squad moves prove George Paton forgets nothing

A great general manager in any sport has a photographic memory. They can remember details about the most random players they saw play five years ago, and could probably tell you their entire roster's school, 40-yard dash time, and name of their college position coach.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has such an interesting philosophy compared to other GMs around the NFL, typically going after under-the-radar players to fill out the roster and practice squad. But you had better believe that if a player has a good game against the Broncos -- no matter how big or small -- Paton isn't going to forget about it.

Two of the most recent practice squad additions for the Denver Broncos are not only fun because of the team's need to take calculated risks on some offensive weapons, but because you know that George Paton hasn't forgotten how well they played against his team.

Broncos' latest practice squad moves are proof that the Broncos put stock in guys who play well against them

The Broncos' two latest practice squad additions, at least from the outside, are wide receiver Elijah Moore and running back Sincere McCormick.

Moore is the most notable player on the entire Broncos' practice squad now that Marcedes Lewis has been promoted to the 53-man roster, and was the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

McCormick isn't as decorated when it comes to the NFL Draft, but he played extremely well late last season for the Las Vegas Raiders before an injury derailed his progress and possible depth chart ascent with a new coaching staff there.

Late last season, the Broncos faced off against Moore when he was with the Cleveland Browns, and to say that he torched the defense would be an understatement. He was targeted a season-high 14 times and had 8 receptions for 111 yards in an epic shootout between the Broncos and Browns on Monday Night Football.

That level of production was notable, regardless if Levi Wallace was not an NFL-caliber starter at the cornerback position.

The Broncos also faced off against Sincere McCormick in his first action as an NFL player. He got five carries on just eight offensive snaps, but had 33 yards against the Broncos' defense. He followed up that performance with 64 yards against the Chiefs and 78 yards against the Buccaneers, averaging well over five yards per carry.

The game against Denver last year was the catalyst for McCormick getting more run for the Raiders over Zamir White, and it wasn't until he got hurt that his progress was derailed.

The Broncos were the first team to get a look from an opponent's viewpoint on McCormick last year, and they were the team that suffered against Moore in arguably the best game of his career. The fact that they were able to add both of these guys to the practice squad in the midst of a playoff run is no coincidence, and I wouldn't be shocked if we see them on the field for some of their "free" promotions in the very near future.