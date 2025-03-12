Broncos land brand-new special teams ace to replace key departure

The Denver Broncos have continued adding pieces to the roster in NFL Free Agency, and every phase of the game has to be prioritized. The Broncos lost an unofficial free agency battle with the Houston Texans to retain special teams ace Tremon Smith, and in a pivot move, they have signed former Vikings wide receiver/special teamer Trent Sherfield as a replacement.

Sherfield just turned 29 years old in February and has been making a career out of playing strong special teams for quite some time now. While he adds more to the offense than Tremon Smith added to the defense, Sherfield's bread and butter with the Denver Broncos is going to be making an impact on special teams. The Broncos signed him to a two-year deal worth $6 million and the possibility for the contract to go as high as $8 million.

For clarity, Sherfield is not this year's Josh Reynolds. He is this year's Tremon Smith. https://t.co/QQOLMJvNkm — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) March 12, 2025

Broncos add core special teams ace in WR Trent Sherfield

Sherfield has played 1,252 career special teams snaps and played 45 percent of the Vikings' special teams snaps last season. Although he doesn't contribute heavily to the offense, he's going to make his presence felt offensively much more than Tremon Smith did for the defense.

Smith was listed on the roster as a cornerback largely because there's no official "special teamer" position on the roster. Sherfield actually plays receiver and played over 600 snaps for the Miami Dolphins a couple of years ago. One of the best attributes he brings to the table offensively is as a blocker, which we know is hugely important to Sean Payton.

Sherfield's physicality at the position could help the Broncos officially and finally move on from Lil'Jordan Humphrey, or perhaps they are legitimately thinking about seeing how Humphrey does as a transition player at tight end. There have been rumblings that Humphrey is adding weight to his frame to try and play some tight end this season.

The more you can do...

With the addition of Sherfield, the Broncos have officially dipped their toes in the water offensively in NFL Free Agency but this is the only move outside of their own players that they've made so far on that side of the ball. The NFL's new league year is on Wednesday, March 12, so it's not like they are running out of time.

But the NFL Free Agency world is a game of musical chairs and the longer time goes on, the more you can't help but fear if the Broncos are going to have a place to sit when the music stops.