Broncos just hilariously watched the Chiefs secondary fall apart in free agency

Even while the Denver Broncos struggle to improve their own roster, they can at least take comfort in knowing that the Kansas City Chiefs have gotten worse in free agency thus far. Sure, the Chiefs made some noise early on with the Kenneth Walker III news, but Walker's contract is absolutely too bloated given his skilset, so the Chiefs will soon see why that deal was too much.

And there is way more to an NFL roster than just the running back position. The Broncos were able to bring J.K. Dobbins back on a deal that pays him just $8 million in guarantees, which is a better deal than Walker's, which approaches $30 million in guarantees.

But that hasn't been the only notable thing happening to the Chiefs, as when you look at a bit further into Kansas City's situation, they have hilariously seen their secondary getting torn apart in free agency, and that isn't an exaggeration.

The Denver Broncos can only laugh as the Chiefs secondary gets torn apart

The Chiefs traded their best cornerback, Trent McDuffie, to the Los Angeles Rams for a first-round pick. Kansas City clearly didn't want to commit to McDuffie on a long-term deal, but teams don't win games by trading away good players.

Not only that, but Jaylen Watson, their second-best cornerback, departed in free agency to the Rams as well, so the duo of McDuffie and Watson went from Kansas City to Los Angeles.

Between McDuffie and Watson, the Chiefs lost three interceptions, 127 total tackles, and 13 passes defended, but the fun does not stop there! Their best safety, Bryan Cook, also departed in free agency and is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cook had six passes defended and 85 total tackles in 2025. He also started each game he appeared in for the Chiefs over the past three seasons. Joshua Williams, a depth cornerback, also departed, signing with the Tennessee Titans.

Overall, this is a brutal reality for the Chiefs, as they now have to replace a ton of production in the secondary. Signing Walker is going to be something that many people talk about as being a 'win' for the team, but for the most part, the rest of the roster is flat-out average, at best.

The Broncos, despite not yet adding an external free agent, did see more distance come between them and the Chiefs, and we saw much of that distance form in 2025. Hopefully, the oddly-run Chiefs' front office keeps this thing up.

As of now, the Broncos and Chiefs are pretty far apart in overall talent, and it's a beautiful thing.