2 winners (and 2 major losers) from Broncos shaky first day of free agency

The Denver Broncos clearly have a plan to run it back in the 2026 NFL Season, and I guess that isn't a terrible idea, but the team did see a few notable free agents fall off the board who could have helped out big-time.

The Broncos have money to spend and still have key needs on both sides of the ball. Free agency is typically a time where a team can fill those needs, but the Broncos just did not want to get too aggressive, obviously.

Now that we're into day two, let's dive into some winners and losers from day one.

Denver Broncos winners and losers after day one of free agency

Winner: J.K. Dobbins, RB

J.K. Dobbins is a big winner in day one of free agency, as he really did cash-in, and it's his first notable payday of his career. Dobbins got a two-year deal that can be worth up to $20 million, so it's worth $10 million per season. However, the deal contains just $8 million in guarantees, and it's a contract that the Broncos can easily get out of after one season.

However, nearly $10 million in guaranteed money is a great payday for Dobbins, a running back who has never played more than 15 games in a season, only suiting up for 10 during 2025. Personally, I was a bit shocked that Dobbins got this much, so it's a win for him.

Winner: Alex Singleton, LB

One of the more notable free agents connected to or directly with the Broncos was Alex Singleton, and it seemed like for a little bit there that the team was going to pivot to someone else, but Singleton lands another contract from the Broncos, somehow.

The team clearly values his knowledge of the defense and his ability to wear the green dot, but he's simply not a starting-caliber player at this stage of his career, but he was paid like one. It's a puzzling deal from an outsider's perspective, as there were a ton of much more capable linebackers on the market.

Loser: Bo Nix, QB

Starting quarterback Bo Nix is a big loser from day one, as the Broncos did not get any sort of notable offensive upgrade, and as of now, it truly does seem like Denver is going to run it back with much of the same players, which isn't ideal, as the team just did not get good enough performances from their playmakers.

The Broncos are clearly banking on some of the young guys developing and, perhaps, Davis Webb now calling the plays. Both things lining up well might be wishful thinking, but that's where things are trending at the moment.

Loser: Sean Payton

Sean Payton is someone who does have a huge say in personnel, and you have to wonder just how many times Payton has not fully commited to a certain move happening. The Broncos watched other teams sign big-name free agents who would have fit nicely with the Broncos in Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd.

It just seems like Denver is 'always in the mix,' as George Paton says sometimes, but it als seems like the Broncos just never fully get it done. Sure, there's nothing inherently wrong with bringing the 'gang' back, but there are still some bad players on this roster, and the head coach does take much of this blame here.