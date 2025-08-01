Broncos just got a Von Miller-sized opportunity dropped in their laps

There are very few pass rushers in the history of the NFL with the level of ability we saw from Denver Broncos legend Von Miller while he was with the team. Miller was the MVP of Super Bowl 50 and one of the most dominant and feared defensive players in the NFL for a decade.

One player who is at least in the same discussion ability-wise is Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons, who has averaged over 14 sacks per season since coming into the NFL back in 2021 out of Penn State. Back in that 2021 offseason, the Broncos had a chance to draft Parsons, but ended up taking Pat Surtain II instead.

I'd say it's worked out for them, but why not try to get both guys on the same roster? That would have been nothing but a pipe dream until Parsons recently requested a trade out of Dallas, officially taking a hard stance on where contract negotiations have been with the team.

George Paton and the Broncos could make the ultimate power move by trading for Micah Parsons

Here is what's really interesting about the Denver Broncos and a potential Micah Parsons trade. While it seems like the longest of long shots, the Broncos are in the midst of contract negotiations with Pro Bowl pass rusher Nik Bonitto.

In a fantasy world, the idea of including Bonitto in a trade for Parsons could make sense for both sides. The Cowboys apparently have drawn a line in the sand with what they're willing to pay Parsons, and perhaps they'd be interested in the opportunity to get a young player and valuable draft capital in return for Parsons, who would then go to Denver and get paid.

If the Broncos are already considering paying big money to someone like Bonitto, they might not scoff at the idea of paying big money for a guy like Parsons. The difference in what those two guys end up getting paid is going to be rather substantial, especially in the guaranteed money realm, but they are massive investments no matter what way you want to slice it.

This is a chance for the Denver Broncos to get a Von Miller-like player off the edge in the building, and these chances don't come around too often. If the Cowboys end up taking calls on Parsons, the Broncos would undoubtedly at least be checking in to see what the price would be.

And even if that price to acquire him is high, can't the Broncos afford it? They are going to have the cap space, they have the cash on hand, they are in a win-now window, they have a player to offer in return, and they're already negotiating to pay a pass rusher premium money.

Why would you not potentially check in on the price here and find out if a deal could be done? Bonitto has taken just enough steps forward as a player the last two years to entice a team like the Cowboys, who could get some valuable assets for a player they apparently don't want to pay what he feels he's worth.