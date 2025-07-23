Broncos insider says what we knew all along about the team's RB rotation

The Denver Broncos do have an interesting situation with their RB room. How will the rotation look in 2025? One area where the Broncos have to get better in 2025 is at running back. Simply put; if the Broncos field an efficient rushing attack in 2025, the entire offense is going to takeoff.

However, if the run game struggles, the team is going to get stuck in the mud on that side of the ball and may have to rely on their defense even more than ever. The team took RJ Harvey with pick 60 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They then waited until June to sign JK Dobbins, a former Los Angeles Charger and Baltimore Raven. Many have wondered which RB is going to end up getting the bulk of the carries, though...

Denver Broncos insider indicates that JK Dobbins is getting the first crack early in training camp

Now yes, training camp just started, but the Broncos seem to be deferring to the veteran JK Dobbins with the de-facto RB1 thus far:

Very early but Dobbins was up first during team and then the rest rotated after that. Harvey’s role will probably grow as camp rolls on but I would guess Dobbins will get first crack every day — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) July 23, 2025

This is also probably something that should spill into the 2025 NFL Season as well. The Broncos signed JK Dobbins for a reason, and while Harvey might end up being great, the realistic scenario for Denver is to stick with this pecking order. JK Dobbins should end up getting the worst work out of the backfield, but as we know, Sean Payton does love using multiple backs.

We could see something like a 60/40 split between Dobbins and Harvey in 2025. One concern that sticks out is obviously the injury history that JK Dobbins brings. He's never played more than 15 games in a season and managed to suit up for just 13 games in 2024 with the Chargers.

It's highly unlikely that the Broncos use JK Dobbins as a work-horse running back, so that isn't something to expect at all, but giving the experienced veteran the first crack at things is surely a trend that will slip into the 2025 NFL Season.