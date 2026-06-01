Broncos insider poured cold water on Von Miller reunion signing for 2026

Even though the idea has some merit and would certainly make a lot of fans happy, Von Miller coming back to the Denver Broncos for one last ride doesn't seem like it's going to be in the cards.

Things can change, but even with Miller campaigning and posting a ton of different things on his social media pages, the more likely scenario is that the Broncos will be rolling with the group they've got off the edge, passing on the chance to bring a legend back for a reunion tour.

At least, that's what 9News Broncos insider Mike Klis had to say in his recent article taking a deeper dive into the outside linebacker position for the Broncos ahead of OTAs. Klis did everything but completely close the door on the idea of Miller rocking the No. 58 in orange and blue one last time, and there are a handful of reasons to believe that would be a short-sighted decision by the team.

Denver Broncos unlikely to bring Von Miller back according to latest insider update

Here is what Klis had to say in his recent post:

"It’s unlikely the Broncos would bring back Von Miller, but stranger things have happened."



- Mike Klis, 9News

The entire premise of Klis's article makes the idea that the Broncos would pass on Von Miller make even less sense. The focus of the post is the idea that Jonah Elliss, getting reps this offseason at the linebacker position, will force the Broncos to take a leap of faith in their depth off the edge with 2nd-year player Que Robinson.

There's nothing wrong with the idea of Robinson getting more snaps, especially based on what we saw from him last season, but if the Broncos decide they need more/better depth off the edge, now would seem to be the best time to add it.

The biggest issue is the fact that Miller himself has said it would be a "tricky fit" because of the fact that he doesn't play special teams and would require first-team reps. And he's not coming back to the Broncos as a member of the practice squad.

If Von Miller DID return to the Broncos, what would his role be?



“I’m not gonna start, but I’m not gonna play special teams…I’m not gonna be on the scout team either. I gotta get first team reps to sharpen the knife.



I will admit it’s a tricky fit.”#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/KPi3jUckxx — 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) May 29, 2026

In some ways, it's a hand-in-glove fit. In other ways, you kind of have to squint to see it or make a square peg fit in a round hole. The Broncos have not let anyone wear the jersey No. 58 since Miller was traded in the 2021 season. Miller has publicly campaigned his desire to play for the team and everyone has reason to believe he'd do it for less money than he'd take from another team.

He has constantly referred to the Broncos as "we" or "us" even when playing for other teams. Everyone knows how bad Miller wants to play for the Broncos one last time, and this year would seem to be the final chance to actually make that happen.

But at this point in time, it seems like it's not in the cards, and that's extremely disappointing for a lot of fans of the team, especially with the team in a clear Super Bowl window.