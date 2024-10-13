Broncos inactives list for Week 6 game against Chargers
The Denver Broncos are dealing with injuries just like every other team going into their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it will be a number of healthy players making up this week's inactives list against the Chargers, per usual for this team under head coach Sean Payton.
Although the Broncos do have a number of players on temporary injured reserve right now, this team is pretty healthy -- relatively speaking -- and there will be a variety of familiar faces on the Week 6 inactives list vs. the Chargers.
Denver Broncos Week 6 inactives vs. Chargers
UPDATE: The Broncos have announced their inactives for the game against the Chargers in Week 6:
Interestingly enough, the Broncos have activated defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike for the first time in the 2024 season. Uwazurike was suspended all last year because he was caught betting on games, but the Broncos welcomed him back during training camp and he has made his way back to the field for the first time since the 2022 season. A very intriguing development.
Pre-announcement analysis and news
As of the time of this post being written, we'll share with you everything we know and we'll await official word from the Denver Broncos as far as the inactives. But we do know that offensive tackle Alex Palczewski will not play against the Chargers and he was also not placed on injured reserve. So perhaps there's hope that he could return here in the near future.
The Broncos did place wide receiver Josh Reynolds as well as center Luke Wattenberg on injured reserve, so they will miss a minimum of four games. Since they were placed on IR, those players do not count on the Week 6 inactives list.
The same is true for cornerback Damarri Mathis, whose practice window has opened for the Broncos but whose status for the game (questionable) will not cause him to be "inactive" because he is not currently on the active 53-man roster.
Quarterback Zach Wilson is consistently going to be on the inactives list each week so long as he's the 3rd quarterback on the depth chart. He will be listed as inactive but he will dress for the game as the emergency 3rd quarterback, only eligible to play if both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham are physically unable to play.
Against the Raiders in Week 5, the Broncos actually only had four players truly "inactive" on the roster and I think we can expect those same players to be inactive yet again here in Week 6. Tight end Greg Dulcich was the biggest surprise among last week's inactives, and I would expect him to continue to stay on the sideline with Lucas Krull getting a chance out there.
Defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, and wide receiver Devaughn Vele were the other inactive players last week, but with Josh Reynolds on IR, Vele should be back up this week against the Chargers.