Broncos inactives list for Week 12 game against Raiders (Zach Allen update)
The Denver Broncos are set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season, and although the Raiders have not been good this season, this matchup will have a dramatic effect on the Broncos' playoff chances this season.
The Broncos are 6-5 as they head to face off against the Raiders and they have never won in Las Vegas since the Raiders moved there. The last time the Broncos beat the Raiders on the road was when they were still the Oakland Raiders back in 2015. The Raiders are going to try to keep that streak alive while Sean Payton and the Broncos want to end yet another embarrassing streak for themselves and get their 7th win of the season.
Which players for sure won't be suiting up for the Broncos this week? Who are the team's inactives in Week 12?
Zach Wilson leads usual Broncos inactives for Week 12 vs. Raiders
We will update this as names become official***
UPDATE: Broncos star defensive lineman Zach Allen is INACTIVE vs. the Raiders. Eyioma Uwazurike will be up in his place, but this is a tough loss for the Denver defense as Allen has been one of their best pass rushers from the interior all year long.
The usual suspects are likely to be among the Broncos' inactives against the Las Vegas Raiders, but we will obviously have to monitor for perhaps some bigger names as the Broncos added starting defenders Brandon Jones and Zach Allen to the injury report this week. Jones was added and given a questionable designation due to an illness while Allen was listed on the report with a heel injury.
Last week's inactives list for the Broncos included QB Zach Wilson (who is always the emergency 3rd quarterback), OT Frank Crum, OL Calvin Throckmorton, TE Greg Dulcich, CB Kris Abrams-Draine, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, and SAF Brandon Jones.
The Broncos will obviously be holding out hope that Jones can play this week as he was expected to return from injury against the Raiders. They will need him with Brock Bowers giving everyone the Raiders have played fits all season long.
The Broncos promoted linebacker Zach Cunningham off of the practice squad this week along with interior offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo, a 7th-round pick who will be making his debut on the active roster. Gargiulo will not be active against the Raiders, however, which is good news for Ben Powers who had his shoulder iced and wrapped after last Sunday's win against the Falcons.
If, for any reason, Zach Allen is unable to play, you have to figure that Uwazurike would be activated against the Raiders.