Broncos have chance to end embarrassing streak vs. Raiders in Week 12
At some point, what goes up must come down...right?
The Denver Broncos have ended some long, embarrassing streaks within the first two years of the Sean Payton era including losing every game against the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015-2023 before an upset in Denver last year, breaking a losing streak against the Raiders dating back to 2019 earlier this year, and plenty more on top of that.
But if Sean Payton is the streak ender for the Broncos, he's got another one he's got to tackle here in Week 12 of the 2024 season. The Broncos have never beaten the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. Since the Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas, they are undefeated at home against Denver.
The Broncos were able to end their ugly losing streak against the Raiders in Denver earlier this year in what turned out to be one of their most dominating wins of the season, but there's more work to be done.
Broncos looking to end ugly road losing streak vs. Raiders in 2024
Believe it or not, the Denver Broncos have not beaten their division rival Raiders on the road since 2015, the year they won Super Bowl 50. Think about that. I mean, my wife and I have had three kids since the last time the Broncos beat the Raiders on the road. Bo Nix was barely in high school.
And for those who can remember it, that win in Oakland was a low-scoring affair that included a pick-six from the great Chris Harris Jr.
It's been extremely unfortunate for the Broncos going up against the Raiders over the last decade. Part of the reason this team has stunk so bad since Super Bowl 50 is their complete incompetence against the AFC West, and they're already off to a bit of a tough 1-2 start in division play so far this season.
A win against the Raiders will go an extremely long way for the Broncos' playoff hopes in 2024. Not only will it get them to 2-2 in the division, but they will get a much-needed AFC win under their belts. And on top of it, they will end a near-decade-long streak against the Raiders, which makes it even sweeter.
The Broncos have never won at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are going to try to play spoiler this weekend despite their poor record, hoping to knock the Broncos to 6-6 on the year. But Denver has to find a way to go on the road and beat the team in Vegas playing with house money and end one of the more embarrassing streaks the team is currently on.