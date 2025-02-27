Broncos in an extremely favorable position to find new starting running back

The Denver Broncos are fully expected to overhaul their running back room this spring. Their room was one of the worst and least productive in football last year, and it can be seen as a major reason for their Buffalo beatdown during their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Bills.

Starting running back Javonte Williams is a pending free agent, and no other backs on the roster did enough to stake a legitimate claim to being the starter in 2025 and beyond. The likes of Jaleel McLoughlin and Audric Estime played major roles at times, but neither was able to build up a consistent body of work that pointed to breaking out and taking over the role of a starter that was up for grabs basically all season.

The Broncos will have several different directions that they can go to find their next starting running back. The odds are high that Javonte Williams will not return to start another year, making it increasingly likely that the 2025 starter will not be in the organization. Where might that starter come from, however?

NFL Draft

This year's running back class is being heavily praised from almost every draft analysis with credibility to their name. After the running back position revitalized itself in 2025 with the likes of Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry leading playoff teams (Barkley's with a ring), teams are seeing value in the backfield again. The Broncos seem poised to land a running back in the draft, but the question is, where in the draft?

The first back off the board is expected to be Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who put up the second-most rushing yards in a single season in NCAA history.

Beyond Jeanty, the likes of TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Omarion Hampton, Cam Skattebo, Quinshon Judkins, and Dylan Sampson are all among the top running back prospects in the draft who could go in the first two rounds. Notably, Henderson and Skattebo both possess dual-threat skills that could be attractive to Sean Payton and his desires for more offensive weapons and offensive flexibility.

Free Agency

In free agency, one name is leading the running back class. Former Packer and Viking Aaron Jones is by far the best running back set to be a free agent. He led the Vikings offense to the playoffs and would be a dynamic addition to the Broncos offense. Beyond him, Steelers running back Najee Harris will be a free agent, as will former Charger J.K. Dobbins and former Brown Nick Chubb. The Broncos' strong cap situation could allow them to be aggressive at the top of this market.

The class of free agent backs is nowhere near as deep as the draft class, but the Broncos can still find a starter here. Sean Payton has been careful not to reveal too much of what he plans to do with the running back room next year, making a true starting back non-guaranteed. Denver could look to go back-by-committee, situational, or any other combination of a few different backs with different skills and traits.

Someone like Najee Harris could fit that well, providing a downhill, contact-first runner that could give way to a speed-back or pass catcher/run blocker type when needed.