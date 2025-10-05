Broncos hilariously trolled the Eagles in epic fashion after Week 5 win

Talk about a huge win for the Denver Broncos. They faced off against their toughest opponent on the schedule thus far in the Philadelphia Eagles, overcame a 17-3 deficit, and picked up a gigantic 21-17 victory, improving their record to 3-2. Oh, and they ended the Eagles' 10-game winning streak, dating back to late last season.

Broncos fans had to be thrilled with how the game panned out, handing the defending Super Bowl champions their first loss of the season after being on the ropes through the first four weeks of the season. Let's just say that the Broncos' social media team had a bit more fun.

Immediately after the win, the Broncos posted an edited video clip featuring the now infamous "Phillies Karen" from a regular season Philadelphia vs. Miami Marlins game. The Broncos secured the "W" and the Eagles trying to steal it back.

Broncos troll Eagles with 'Phillies Karen' video after Week 5 win

For those unaware of the "Phillies Karen" situation, we'll explain it to you. During a Sept. 5 game between the Phillies and Marlins, Harrison Bader hit a home run to the left field stands of LoanDepot Park. A Phillies fan chased down the baseball and secured it, allowing him to give the souvenir to his son. But another Phillies fan, aka "Phillies Karen," confronted the man and had heated words for him. The man eventually gave the baseball to "Phillies Karen," but the damage was done.

"Phillies Karen" was ridiculed online and has even been the subject of some early Halloween costumes. Meanwhile, the young Phillies fan met Bader and was given an autographed bat.

So, the Broncos had some fun at the expense of the Eagles by editing that incident.

Trailing 17-3, the Broncos came back via a two-yard touchdown run by J.K.Dobbins, an 11-yard touchdown catch by tight end Evan Engram, and a two-point conversion catch by Troy Franklin. The Broncos extended the lead to 21-17 on a 36-yard field goal by Will Lutz, and the defense did their part in preventing Jalen Hurts and the offense from having a game-winning drive.

There was no "stealing" a victory for the Eagles. The Broncos ensured they left Lincoln Financial Field with the victory.