Broncos have dream RJ Harvey running mate sitting in free agency

The Denver Broncos could splurge a bit in free agency in 2026, as Russell Wilson's contract is going to be totally off the books, and this team will have a healthy cap situation to fill the roster holes. Furthermore, with the possibility that Denver may have multiple extra draft picks, this team could even swing a trade for a major uprade.

On paper, this roster doesn't have many flaws, but it again seems like this team will get some help at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. There could also be some movement at inside linebacker as well, but the Broncos could enter the offseason with many options.

RJ Harvey was thrust into a spotlight role this year when JK Dobbins went down, and it hasn't been a great performance overall. The Broncos may need to get a 'running mate' to create a nice one-two punch with Harvey, and the perfect fit could be sitting in free agency.

Kenneth Walker might be a perfect fit in the Denver Broncos offense

Kenneth Walker is a free agent in 2026 and has spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. Walker is only set to play in his age-26 season in 2026 and has done the following in 58 regular season games:





3,555 yards

31total touchdowns

4.3 yards per attempt

1,005 receiving yards

Walker has been an efficient player for the Seahawks and averages 1,337 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns over a 17-game season. He's averaged 14.2 attempts per game over his career, and this could fall right in line with how Sean Payton might like to divide up carries in the backfield.

Sean Payton still probably has a desire to recreate his Alvin Kamara-Mark Ingram Saints' backfield in Denver. In the two years Ingram and Kamara were together, Ingram averaged 13.1 attempts per game, and Kamara averaged 10.1. This could be a realistic split in a hypothetical backfield of Kenneth Walker and RJ Harvey.

There obviously isn't a guarantee that Walker would hit free agency, but the running back position is one that teams can sometimes replace quite easily. If the veteran does hit the market, the Broncos should have interest. He still has youth on his side and could form a perfect tandem with RJ Harvey.

Getting the run game going is a top priority for the Broncos in the playoffs and beyond the 2025 NFL Season.