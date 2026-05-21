Broncos have an OTA storyline that could become a summer obsession

The Denver Broncos do not begin OTAs until the beginning of June, but they're coming up and truly right around the corner. Soon after that, the other offseason programs will begin, leading to the preseason, and then the regular season in September.

While it seems like a long way away, it'll all fly by, and, soon enough, Broncos Country will get to see what could be one of the best, most talented teams in the history of the franchise. During the beginning part of the offseason, the team prioritized retaining many of their own players, but still swinging a major deal for Jaylen Waddle.

There were some notable departures like Dre Greenlaw and John Franklin-Myers, but overall, this team is still in the 'juggernaut' tier and could have the most talented roster in the league at the moment. With OTAs set to begin soon, an obvious storyline could develop and soon turn into a summer obsession.

Denver Broncos offense could soon steal the spotlight as the offseason rolls on

The offense could quickly emerge as the main storyline of this team in the offseason. OTAs do not allow live contact, but we still get to see the players on the field. And for what's been 2.5 years now, the Broncos defense has emerged as a top-5 unit in the NFL, leading the league in sacks over the past three seasons and featuring many of the same faces since that time.

Vance Joseph is back for his fourth year as the defensive coordinator, and at this point, the defense is what it is. That isn't a bad thing, either. We've come to expect big things from this unit, and while the defense hasn't been the best late in seasons and has sometimes gotten soft against the run, about 28 other teams would love to have Denver's unit.

There wasn't any major change on this side of the ball, either. The only main difference is going to be whoever starts for John Franklin-Myers at defensive end, but that's it. Offensively, though, it's an entirely different story and one that is only going to gain more momentum.

Not only is Waddle now in the picture, a top-15 wide receiver and a perfect fit for the offense, but the Broncos also added help in the backfield in Jonah Coleman, ensured that all five starters along the offensive line return, and added two potentially starting-caliber tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley.

There has been a significant amount of change and new additions to this unit, as the front office clearly believed that this side of the ball needed more help. Suddenly, on paper at least, Denver's offense could be one of the most talented units in the entire NFL, and we could approach a point where there aren't any more excuses for the unit.

With Bo Nix set to return fully in the summer, and the offense now not having a notable flaw, this unit could end up getting a ton of love and attention over the summer, and it'd be reasonable to daydream about how good this unit could be with all of the new faces.

And if the Broncos can field a more consistent offense, which has evaded the team the past few seasons, Denver will objectively be a great team, a juggernaut, and a legitimate Super Bowl contender.