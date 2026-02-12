Broncos have an extremely valuable trade chip (but not who you think)

The Denver Broncos are bracing for an ultra-aggressive offseason in 2026, and that could include some unexpected trades. And while the focus right now is on the players the team might add, what about the players the team could potentially send packing?

There is one intriguing potential trade candidate that doesn't get talked about often, but maybe the ball needs to get rolling on that particular discussion.

The Broncos have the most enviable cornerback depth in the NFL right now, and at least two players in the starting lineup look like absolute fixtures for the future. Those two players would be Pat Surtain II and slot corner Ja'Quan McMillian. McMillian is a restricted free agent this offseason, but is expected back and likely on a long-term contract. If that's the case, where does that leave Broncos 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron?

Jahdae Barron could be a trade chip for the Broncos during 2026 offseason

The Broncos carved out a role for Jahdae Barron last season playing minimal snaps within Vance Joseph's defense, and by minimal, we're talking just 334 total snaps in 17 games played. Barron played just five snaps in the AFC Championship Game and just 12 snaps in the Divisional Round.

The biggest factors in Barron's future with the Broncos would have to be Riley Moss and Kris Abrams-Draine. Moss has proven himself to be a very good player at times, but he also struggled badly this past season with pass interference penalties.

Abrams-Draine has looked like a starting-caliber player but the opportunity has not been there for him so far to consistently start.

While enviable depth at the cornerback position is nice, and was even helpful for the Broncos last season, Barron's situation is different because he's a first-round pick. And with first-round picks, you expect immediate return on investment.

If the expectation was for Barron to play more in the slot, that vision has to change drastically because Ja'Quan McMillian has more than earned that job going forward. If the expectation was for Barron to play more outside cornerback in the future, then the trade candidate becomes Riley Moss instead of Barron, and Barron would project into that outside spot opposite Pat Surtain II.

It's not a foregone conclusion or requirement for the Broncos to trade from their cornerback depth, but at some point, you're wasting the value of these players if they're only going to play when there's an injury, and then all of a sudden their contracts run out and you didn't get value for them on the field or in terms of draft pick compensation.

Essentially, it feels like the Broncos are going to have to pick a lane this offseason with the cornerback position, and right now, the ink is still drying on Jahdae Barron's draft reports for teams around the league. Maybe a handful of teams would see him as a valuable return piece in a deal where the Broncos could address other needs on the roster (like adding a star receiver).

One way or another, the Broncos have to figure out the best possible way to get value out of their cornerback position going forward. And now that he's entering a contract year, the discussion surrounding Riley Moss has to shift to a long-term discussion.

We could see either Moss or Barron become valuable trade chips in the coming weeks depending on what the team decides.