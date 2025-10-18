Broncos have a painfully obvious trend developing in wins this year

Denver will again seek their best start since the 2016 NFL Season. With three wins in a row heading into a two-game homestand and four of the next five at home, it is not out of the question for Denver to win eight games before their bye week.

Sitting at 8-3 would be amazing, but 9-2 would obviously be a bit better. In my opinion, hitting at least seven wins before the Week 12 bye would have this team in a great spot for the stretch run in 2025. Well, while Denver still does not have a consistent, go-to weapon on offense, they do have players who are more reliable than others.

And there is a clear-cut and obvious trend that is present on offense in the team's four wins. If the Broncos want to keep stacking wins, they should follow this and honestly run it into the ground.

JK Dobbins and Courtland Sutton touch the ball way more in wins

The Denver Broncos are 4-2 through their first six games. In the four wins, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and running back JK Dobbins have combined for 90 total touches. That comes out to 22.5 touches per game, so an average of 23 per game in wins.

However, in their two losses, Sutton and Dobbins have combined for just 34 total touches, which is an average of just 17 per game. The veteran Sutton is on pace for 1,083 yards in 2025, which would be two more yards than his 2024 total. Dobbins is on pace for 1,253 yards, which would be the best of his career and the first 1,000-yard season on the ground he's had.

Continuing to feed the two most reliable players on the Broncos' offense makes all the sense in the world. At times, it does feel like Sean Payton is trying to get everyone multiple touches in a game, but that doesn't have to be the case.

Denver winning when their two best offensive weapons touch the ball more isn't some silly coincidence. If the Broncos hope to stack more wins, they should ensure JK Dobbins and Courtland Sutton combine for at least 23 touches per game, but the more might actually be the merrier here.

The Broncos are set to face a New York Giants' defense that has allowed nearly 30 points per game away from home. The Giants are also 0-3 at home to begin the 2025 NFL Season as well, so the path is clear for a victory.