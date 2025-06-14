It's clear that the big three in the AFC are the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens. Can the Broncos join them in the 2025 NFL Season?

The Broncos may truly have a top-3 roster in the AFC, but until the team can prove that they can hang with the juggernauts, they won't be considered one. On paper, this team has everything they need to explode in 2025 - the already elite defense got better and the offense is built the right way and built for the long-term.

With the added weapons like JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Evan Engram, the team's got what it takes to make a jump. Would it be too aggressive to suggest that Denver can join Kansas City, Buffalo, and Baltimore as the top teams in the conference?

Broncos getting hype as a potential AFC juggernaut in the 2025 season

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com hinted at the possibility of the Broncos joining those three teams in the AFC as legitimate contenders in the 2025 NFL Season. Here is some of what he said about the team:

"3) Which contender can join Kansas City, Buffalo and Baltimore as an elite team in the AFC?



The Broncos make the most sense right now, with the Chargers not far behind them. The one thing that separates Denver from other teams in this category -- along with Los Angeles, Houston and Cincinnati are the most sensible picks -- is defense. The Broncos have one of the best units in the league and they remain flush with talent after leading the NFL in sacks and ranking third in points allowed last season." Jeffri Chadiha

Some Broncos fans might not be ready to admit it yet, but this team is absolutely capable of becoming a contender. This team has totally transformed the trajectory of their franchise for the better, and since the 2022 season, they have won five, eight, and 10 games. With a pretty manageable schedule for the 2025 NFL Season that includes nine home games and essentially just seven away games, the Broncos are set up to make a huge run.

They got blown out in the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills in 2024 - can they perhaps advance to the Divisional Round and set the stage for a Super Bowl push in 2026?