Broncos get the Bo Nix news they desperately needed as camp begins

The Denver Broncos veterans report to training camp on July 28th, which is the unofficial start of the actual camp period. The rookies had reported to camp last week, but much of the attention is on when the veterans report.

The Broncos also have a new facility to break in as well, which is awesome, but the players have something much bigger in mind: a Super Bowl run. Having just barely missed the Super Bowl in 2025, the team is hoping for something a bit better in the 2026 NFL Season.

Obviously, if the Broncos had had Bo Nix for the AFC Championship Game, they likely would have made it to the final game of the season. Nix's ankle injury has also been quite the talking point for the offseason, but on the eve of training camp, the Broncos got some excellent news that they needed regarding their quarterback.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix appears to be a full go for training camp

Not that this was unexpected, but the Broncos will have their quarterback for training camp, as he was not placed on the Physically Unable to Perform/PUP list on the eve of camp:

No more Broncos placed on PUP today so Wattenberg, Powers, Barron, Forsyth, Skinner and yes Bo Nix all good to go for camp. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) July 27, 2026

The one thing that seemed to throw people off was that 'clean up' procedure he had earlier in the offseason to remove some bone spurs, but that was billed as an 'expected' procedure when it happened.

This is not the first ankle injury that Nix has gone through, though, as he has dealt with this at the high school and college level. Heading into his third year in the NFL, there is a lot on the line. Not only does he surely want to get back to the playoffs to get some revenge on the 2025 season, but he also has a major contract extension on the line.

He and the rest of the quarterback class (and the entire 2024 NFL Draft class) are eligible for extensions after the 2026 season, and if Nix plays well enough, the front office would surely want to get their franchise quarterback under contract for the long-term.

If you think about it, this could be the single-most important year of Nix's football career, and as camp begins, he'll be ready to roll, looking to put the 2025 season behind him. There are also still some loud doubters out there, so even more incentive exists to prove them wrong in 2026.