NFL analyst's reaction to Bo Nix's NFL Top 100 ranking is comedy for Broncos fans

The Denver Broncos have a quarterback in Bo Nix that many people just cannot seem to agree on. The devoted 'truthers' think that Nix is one of the better quarterbacks in the league and is one of the primary reasons why the Broncos have won so much in his career.

On the flip side, his top detractors seem to think that Nix holds the team back, isn't that accurate, and is 'carried' by the defense. Across his first two seasons, the truth, like most things, is probably somewhere in the middle.

But in this year's installment of the NFL Top 100 List, which is voted on by the Broncos, Nix had a ton of respect thrown his way, being ranked 59th by his peers, which is up five spots from his 64th ranking as a rookie. However, not everyone seems to think that Nix's ranking was deserved...

Chris Broussard can't hold back on Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix being ranked ahead of Lamar Jackson

During an episode of First Things First on FS1, Chris Broussard honestly went on a massive rant about Nix being ranked 10 spots higher than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who had a down year in the 2025 NFL Season:

.@Chris_Broussard puts Bo Nix being ranked 10 spots ahead of Lamar Jackson into NBA terms 👀



“Do you have an issue with Fred VanVleet being ahead of Anthony Edwards? Brandon Ingram is better than Giannis?! This is what we’re saying?!” pic.twitter.com/lhuSmQhOzU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 21, 2026

If this ranking is solely based on 2025 performance, which it should be, Nix does clear Jackson. Nix started and won more games, had more passing yards, more passing yards per game, more passing touchdowns, more rushing yards, and more rushing touchdowns. He was 'better' than Jackson across the board and also helped lead the Broncos to the playoffs.

That was something Jackson was unable to do. Nix also had a better interception rate and a much better sack rate. Yes, Jackson is the better quarterback overall, but in 2025, Nix himself was, objectively speaking, a better player at the position.

That doesn't mean things will remain that way in 2026. Jackson could always return to the field for all 17 games and have another MVP-caliber season, but this rant from Broussard proves that he's simply missing the mark.

Heck, Nix was better than Patrick Mahomes in 2025 as well. This isn't to say that Nix is going to become the best quarterback in the NFL this year, but this list is very clearly being voted on based on the players' performances in the 2025 season.

Thus far, Nix is 2/2 on NFL Top 100 appearances, and if the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle proves to be the missing link on offense, his appearance on next year's top 100 list is going to throw even more doubters into a tailspin.