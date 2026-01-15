Broncos get positive development on key offensive starter ahead of Divisional

Like any team, the Denver Broncos are banged up, but they tend to be healthier than most teams, and that really started when Sean Payton arrived back in 2023. The Broncos were amazingly healthy in 2023 and 2024, but we have seen the injuries tick up a bit, as multiple starters have missed a bit of time.

However, the Broncos did recently see the return of Ben Powers at left guard. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw seems to be trending toward playing on Saturday, but the team has been without Brandon Jones, Luke Wattenberg, and JK Dobbins. Dobbins has been out since suffering a foot injury all the way back in Week 10.

Dobbins has not even been on the side field since then, as this foot injury was rather serious and one that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. Well, a major development broke during Wednesday's practice, and if he keeps trending in the right direction...

JK Dobbins was on the side field during rehab work, and that's a huge step in the right direction

The Denver Broncos took to the practice field on Wednesday, and while JK Dobbins did not practice, him getting onto the side field for some rehab work is a massive step in the right direction for his chances to play later in the playoffs:

#Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins was doing side-field rehab work at practice today. First time I’ve seen him out and over there since he went on IR in November. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) January 14, 2026

Luca Evans notes that this is the first time he's seen him out during practice since the injury back in November. We have lightly been told that JK Dobbins could return as early as the AFC Championship Game, but he's obviously not going to play in the Divisional Round.

Ideally, the Broncos get past the Buffalo Bills and perhaps open up the practice window for Dobbins, who could be a massive boost to the rushing attack, a unit that has suffered big-time since Dobbins left the lineup.

In 10 games in the regular season, the veteran RB rushed for 772 yards on 5.0 yards per carry. He was on pace for over 1,300 yards. The Broncos have played seven full games without JK Dobbins in the lineup. In those seven games, they have rushed for fewer than 100 yards in three of those contests. They did hit 152 yards a few weeks later against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14, but the Raiders were a mess.

Anyway, the Denver Broncos appear to be close to getting a key player back in the lineup.