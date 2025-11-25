Broncos get major injury news ahead of massive Week 13 primetime showdown

It's going to be a huge game for the Denver Broncos in Week 13, as they are riding an eight-game winning streak, and it came to a halt in Week 12, as they were on the bye. It was a much-needed break for Denver, as they had to deal with a ton of close games and some emotionally exhausting finishes.

Fortunately, the Broncos are quite close to the AFC West title and do have some favorable matchups left on their schedule. Before the season began, many Broncos' fans had circled this game in Week 13 as being a huge one, as the Washington Commanders were just one game within the Super Bowl last year.

However, it's been a season to forget for the Commanders, as they are just 3-8 on the season and have not had second-year QB Jayden Daniels out there very much. He's played just six games this year, and Washington is just 2-4 in those games. Well, the Broncos got some major news on that injury front earlier today.

Jayden Daniels is not expected to play versus the Denver Broncos

It is not likely that Jayden Daniels plays against the Denver Broncos, but he will practice this week in some capacity:

Jayden Daniels will return to practice this week, but it considered “unlikely” that he plays Sunday night vs. the Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2025

This is the right move for Washington, as they have been banged up all year, and there is just not shot they make the playoffs. They would have to win out and get some major help, which is unlikely. Daniels broke out in the 2024 season but obviously struggled to stay on the field this year.

In his six games, he completed 62.5% of his passes for 1,184 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions. Furthermore, the Broncos get to the QB more than any other team in the NFL, so it honestly would have been a bit irresponsible for the Washington Commanders to put Daniels in the lineup.

The Broncos will instead face Marcus Mariota, who has been good this year, but is a backup for a reason. He is a mobile QB, so the Broncos will have to keep an eye out for that, and he is no slouch, so Denver cannot go into this game assuming they have a victory.

Denver would get to 10-2 with a win and would regain control of the top seed in the AFC, at least before the New England Patriots play on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants.