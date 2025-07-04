Broncos gave up on this draft pick too soon (and they might regret it)

The Denver Broncos have made their share of mistakes over the years. Are they regretting one of those potential mistakes a year later?

Part of the job for Sean Payton when he arrived in Denver was to clean up some of the mess that was left by John Elway and George Paton, and while Elway and Paton are/were good GMs, the franchise clearly needed someone like Sean Payton to put it all together.

This is like when you go to the store and buy a kitchen table that you have to assemble - John Elway and George Paton were able to get all of the necessary parts, but Sean Payton had the step-by-step directions, but sometimes when you put something together, it doesn't always go smoothly.

And the Broncos may have endured that last year when they decided to trade former draft pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of late-round picks...

Are the Broncos regretting moving on from Jerry Jeudy?

After four up-and-down years where the talented WR from Alabama could not establish any sort of consistency, the Broncos moved on. The Browns were the bold team to take a chance on Jeudy, and all he did in 2024 was catch 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

It was, by far, the best season of his young career, and 2024 was only his age-25 year in the NFL. When Denver traded Jeudy, he was still in his early 20s. Now set to enter his age-26 season, the former Broncos wide receiver is surely looking to continue that high-end production he managed in 2024.

Jeudy averaged 72.3 yards per game along with 5.3 receptions per game, and when you look at the Broncos WR room right now, they could absolutely use someone with the skillset of his. It's actually kind of frustrating that the Broncos weren't able to work anything out with Jerry Jeudy. Sean Payton and the Broncos have since drafted players like Devaughn Vele, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant to help round-out the unit.

However, Jeudy still being a part of this room would surely have it in a better spot than it is now.