Broncos' free agency signing reminds fans he's here with insane preseason catch

The Denver Broncos made a slew of free agency moves in the 2025 NFL Season, but one of their under-the-radar signings just made a ton of noise. Denver did not have the easiest time in their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, but scoring the final 30 points certainly helped.

Oddly enough, the Broncos' starting offense struggled a bit, as the offense really did not tick up until the backups came in. Roster-wise, Denver's is among the best in the NFL and really isn't missing much at all.

Some have said that Denver could win the AFC West this year, and things that help NFL teams win their division is being able to find key role players and high-end depth pieces. Well, Denver did sign someone like that in free agency, and during the team's preseason victory, he made sure to remind fans that he is here and going to contribute in 2025.

Trent Sherfield may have the catch of the year already for the Denver Broncos

Trent Sherfield, yes, Trent Sherfield, made the play of the day for the Denver Broncos, as he caught a long touchdown pace on a perfectly placed ball from Broncos' backup QB, Jarrett Stidham:

Jarrett Stidham goes long to Trent Sherfield Sr.



Sherfield has caught just 19 passes over the past two seasons and has turned into more of a special teams puzzle piece than anything else. However, he's been in the NFL since 2018 and has played in 112 games. He had a career-high 417 yards in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins, so ideally, Sherfield ends up catching a few passes from the Broncos.

While his biggest impact might be on special teams, Trent Sherfield is still letting the team know that he can be a factor on offense when presented with the right opportunity. This amazing reception might go down as the catch of the year for the Denver Broncos even with it not being the regular season yet.