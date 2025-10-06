Broncos' forgotten RB could be a perfect trade candidate in the coming weeks

After two strong seasons for Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, current constantly gameday inactive running back, Jaleel McLaughlin, could find himself playing elsewhere soon.

Prior to the season beginning, many had Jaleel McLaughlin making the 53-man roster, which he did. But since then, McLaughlin has found himself on the outside looking in. There was some speculation if this was due to McLaughlin welcoming in his first child, but there seems to be more to the story.

Just prior to the team's final preseason game, his wife was in labor. Five weeks later, one would think that he would be back involved in the Broncos' game day activities, if he was part of the team's plan. That has yet to transpire.

During his two seasons in Denver, McLaughlin has rushed for over 900 yards and added another 236 yards receiving. Over the course of the season in 2024, McLaughlin seemed like Sean Payton's most trusted running back. Was that just a circumstantial feeling or does Payton believe McLaughlin is truly a starting running back?

Could Jaleel McLaughlin be on the move?

Jaleel was one of the few sparks early on in the season in 2024. His individual effort on a red zone touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers displayed his capabilities and showcased his speed. His quickness and burst in tight spaces make him a great option for teams who run a zone scheme offense where McLaughlin could make one cut and go.

Even if Payton does believe in McLaughlin, just about every player in the National Football League has a price and could be had if that price is met. With the trio of Tyler Badie, J.K. Dobbins, and R.J. Harvey looking like Sean's trio, this certainly makes Jaleel McLaughlin expendable.

As teams continue to fight through running back injuries, like the Arizona Cardinals, or maybe even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McLaughlin may become a hot commodity like former Broncos' receiver, Devaughn Vele, a player on a rookie contract/

If George Paton and Sean Payton do end up receiving calls on the former starting running back, it would be wise for they not to just jump at the first offer. Through the trials and tribulations of a physical 17-game season, players can get banged up, especially ones who run the football.

Compensation should be no less than a starting caliber linebacker, tight end or at least a 6th round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Don't expect the Broncos to yield the same amount of compensation as they received for trading Vele, but trading a reliable running back should not be done without reward.

Considering the prior health of the Broncos' running back room, it gives the Broncos even more reason to hold on to the speedster, but if an unrefusable offer comes to fruition for the Broncos, what will Paton and Payton ultimately decide to do?