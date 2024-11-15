Broncos final injury report vs. Falcons includes disappointing update
The Denver Broncos will be taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 without one of the key pieces of their offense -- wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Reynolds has been out for the last handful of weeks after suffering a hand injury against the Las Vegas Raiders and then being shot in a scary incident after the Broncos played the New Orleans Saints.
Reynolds was signed to a two-year, $9 million deal this offseason by the Broncos and was supposed to come in and raise the proverbial floor of that position group. Well, he's definitely done that when he's been on the field, but his return to the lineup is going to have to wait at least one more week.
Josh Reynolds listed as OUT on Broncos final injury report in Week 11
The Broncos' final injury report against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 has three players listed as OUT, and none of them are currently on the 53-man roster. The Broncos have yet to officially activate any of wide receiver Josh Reynolds, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, or linebacker Drew Sanders this season.
All of those guys have had their practice windows opened up but the Broncos have an abnormally healthy 53-man roster right now, which has afforded them the luxury of patience.
The disappointment comes specifically in the case of Reynolds this week as the Broncos could seemingly use all the help in the playmaker department they can get. The wide receiver position has been a bit of a struggle for the Broncos at times this year but the prolonged absence of Reynolds certainly means more Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Marvin Mims.
Along with, of course, Courtland Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
The decision to hold off on bringing Reynolds back is not a surprise at all. His hand injury is one that the Broncos should be extremely cautious with as he obviously needs those to do his job well. Beyond that, Reynolds is obviously dealing with the aftermath of a very scary incident in which he was actually shot.
Reynolds was, indeed, "wounded" in the incident but obviously that kind of incident is going to be hard to recover from mentally and emotionally as well.
Sean Payton said on Friday that it's been great to have Reynolds back out there on the practice field, and the fact that he was a full participant this week at least likely means he will be back for Week 12.