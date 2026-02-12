Broncos fans would go crazy if early 2026 season predictions come true

Building a Super Bowl contender is not an easy task, and it's why there aren't many legitimate contenders year over year. Fortunately, the Denver Broncos have that kind of team, and as we have said, they likely would have made the Super Bowl if not for Bo Nix breaking his ankle.

As the 2026 NFL Offseason slowly begins, the Broncos must make some key, calculated moves, as the job in building this team up does not get easier despite how good they were in 2025 - it only gets harder. Each move that is made carries higher stakes, as Super Bowl windows in the NFL don't typically last for a long time.

For Denver, though, the franchise appears to have the infrastructure in place to emerge as a contender for years down the line. Some offensive help is needed, but those reinforcements can always come along this offseason. Even though it's not even free agency yet, Broncos fans will love the latest Super Bowl 61 predictions for next season.

ESPN analyst is already predicting a Denver Broncos Super Bowl in 2026

Eric Moody, a fantasy analyst for ESPN, is already predicting that the Broncos will win Super Bowl 61 in the 2026 NFL Season.



"Broncos over Seahawks. The Broncos appear undervalued despite winning the AFC West and finishing tied for the league's best record last season, while the Seahawks reminded everyone that defense still wins championships. History suggests repeating is difficult, with only nine teams winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles, and champions often lose key contributors during free agency once players cash in."

Moody's analysis on the Broncos is short, but spot-on. During the regular season, Denver consistently stacked close-game wins, and it made many people believe that the team was overachieving. Some even said the team would go one-and-done in the playoffs. Essentially, the argument was that the Broncos were playing with fire and would soon be burned.

But Denver did silence a ton of doubters with a win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Not only was it another close victory, but Nix truly took the game over late in the fourth quarter and in overtime, proving to the entire NFL world that he and the Broncos are a legitimate force.

The upcoming offseason chatter in the AFC might honestly be dominated by the Bills, as Josh Allen is a media darling, and the Kansas City Chiefs for obvious reasons. Denver might even be able to fly under the radar a bit, as there has always felt like the media carries a slight bias against the Broncos, given that Nix himself proved most of them wrong.

Only time will tell if the Broncos can get to the big game in 2026, but they have as clear a path as any in the entire NFL to reach Super Bowl 61.