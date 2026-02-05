The Denver Broncos, last offseason, saw the Las Vegas Raiders make sweeping changes, highlighted by hiring Pete Carroll and trading for Geno Smith. All of a sudden, it seemed like Vegas had something special brewing, as the duo of Carroll and Smith was seen as one that was going to bring some much-needed stability to the franchise after years of dysfunction.

Few expected a 3–14 collapse after the Raiders paired a winning head coach with a veteran quarterback who had already thrived under him. Carroll was adamant this wouldn’t be a teardown, publicly declaring before the season,



“We’re going to win a ton, win a bunch of games. I’ve been winning 10 games a year for 20 years or something.”

What followed was a Vegas mirage in every sense. The Raiders doubled down financially on Smith, pretending contention was just around the corner, only to spiral into weekly humiliation. Well, some drama has already spilled into the early part of the 2026 offseason, as NFL insider Jay Glazer recently talked about how he believes Crosby is going to be traded at some point.

Respected NFL insider Jay Glazer believes Maxx Crosby has played his last down with the Las Vegas Raiders

Sitting down with Yahoo Sports on Wednesday, Jay Glazer talked about this situation with Crosby and the Raiders. He was asked point-blank if he thought Crosby's time with the Raiders was done:



"I do... probably more than Micah [Parsons]."

Glazer was very confident in thinking Crosby's time with the Raiders is done, and he also went on to say that he believes Crosby could probably fetch more in a deal than the bombshell Micah Parsons report

Late last season, Crosby publicly voiced frustration after being shut down for the final two games, including a matchup against the Giants (another team in the running for the top pick). The decision was attributed to injury, but Crosby quickly shut it down, posting videos of himself running, jumping, and playing basketball on social media, seemingly daring anyone, including his own team, to claim he was unfit to play.

The Raiders just have not been able to maximize the Crosby era. The pass-rusher has done nothing but fill up the stat sheet year after year with top-notch numbers. He's a five-time Pro Bowler with 69.5 sacks, 133 tackles for loss, and 164 quarterback hits in just 110 career regular-season games.

For the Denver Broncos, Crosby exiting the AFC West would be a long-overdue relief. In 14 career games against Denver, he’s compiled 40 solo tackles, 20 assists, and 16.5 sacks, numbers that have routinely derailed Broncos game plans and haunted quarterbacks.

Whether the Raiders actually pull the trigger remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Crosby’s frustration has grown more visible with each passing season, and patience is no longer part of the equation.