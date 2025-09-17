Broncos' fans can only laugh as Raiders first-round pick continues to struggle

The Denver Broncos watched the Las Vegas Raiders use a first-round pick on Ashton Jeanty, but it's not working out thus far. During the draft process, many had wondered if the Broncos would be targeting Jeanty in the first round.

It was largely a guarantee that the Broncos would have to trade up to get him, but with how deep the RB class was, many argued that it would have been smarter to not make a move. Well, the Raiders didn't give Denver much of a chance, as they used the sixth overall pick on the Boise State product.

However, it's not been a great start for Jeanty, and through two games, you have to wonder if Broncos' fans are starting to laugh at just how inefficient he's been for the Raiders thus far.

Ashton Jeanty's NFL career is off to a rough start with the Las Vegas Raiders

Through two games, Jeanty has carried the ball 30 times for just 81 yards and one touchdown. He's also caught five passes for three yards. Jeanty is averaging a mediocre 2.7 yards per carry and just 40.5 yards per game.

Furthermore, PFF has given him a poor 55.3 grade, which ranks 42nd among 47 running backs. His 81 yards ranks 29th among running backs. In 2024, the Raiders did have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, so them needing a running back was apparent.

However, not much has changed for them through two games, and you have to hope that he continues to struggle throughout the season, as the Broncos are likely going to need to sweep the Raiders if they hope to win the AFC West in the 2025 NFL Season.

The Broncos instead used a low second-round pick on RJ Harvey. Harvey has carried the ball11 times for 78 yards, which comes out to a stellar 7.1 yards per carry. Free agent signing JK Dobbins has carried the ball 30 times, the same as Jeanty, but the veteran Dobbins has 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns.